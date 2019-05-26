Two North Carolina Sisters Start Their Own Lemonade Stand To Help Those In Need

Hannah and Hailey Hager are helping to pay off their school district's lunch money debt with one cup of lemonade at a time.

Many children start up their own lemonade stands in front of their homes during the summer in hopes of selling a cool drink to their neighbors and maybe making a few bucks in the process. For a lot of kids, this is their first taste of what running a business and selling a product is. They might use the money to buy that new toy they’ve had their eye on and have been saving up for.

Hannah and Hailey Hager, sisters from North Carolina, decided to start their own lemonade stand. However, these sisters are no ordinary kids. Rather than using the funds they earned for their own gain, they are using to help others in the community, according to NBC News.

Their business venture started in the fall of last year when their mother, Erin Hager, bought them an old lemonade stand and decided to fix it up. Her daughters, 13-year-old Hailey and 11-year-old Hannah, were never interested in using the money they earned from their stand for their own profit. Once they began to make money, they donated it all to local hospice center that was near and dear to their heart after their own grandfather was cared for in the facility.

When Hailey and Hannah Hager learned that some students owe lunch debt at their schools, they decided to pitch in to help https://t.co/Wu3ya3yJqj — WSLS 10 (@wsls) May 25, 2019

The girls then set their sights on helping those their own age, youth within their community. Originally they had planned to donate the money they earned from the lemonade stand to a children’s home in the area. However, after they learned from their school principal that there were kids financially struggling within their own school, they realized they could make a major difference.

Students within the Hager sisters’ own school district had trouble affording school lunches every day. So the girls got to work. Their goal is to pay off the $41,000 the district has in school lunch debt. The business really took off when the community found out about what the girls were trying to accomplish. They started out only selling lemonade for $1 a cup. As their customers increased, they began to sell lunch as well.

Erin Hager is glad that her girls were able to discover a way to positively impact the lives of many.