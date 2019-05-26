‘Queen Sugar’ Season 4 Trailer Is Here

Queen Sugar is returning for its fourth season and things are about to get a lot more complicated for the Bordelons, according to a report from Vibe Magazine.

The show, which was brought to life by Ava DuVernay, follows the lives of siblings: Black Lives Matter activist and writer Nova Bordelon, played by Rutina Wesley, sports manager Charlotte “Charley” Bordelon West, played by Dawn-Lyen Gardner, and Ralph Angel Bordelon, played by Kofi Siriboe. The siblings couldn’t be more different but are forced to put their differences aside and come together after the death of their father, Ernest Bordelon, played by Glynn Turman. Ernest leaves his sugarcane farm to his three children and together, they must decide what to do with it.

Based on the first trailer for Season 4, it seems this season will focus on eldest sibling Nova and her recently released memoir.

“The Bordelon family [discovers] Nova is publishing her memoir which divulges long-held family secrets. Unrest, tension, and heartbreak fester at home as Nova embarks on a book tour and unexpectedly encounters significant relationships from her past along the way,” the official description for the new season outlined.

The trailer shows Nova interacting with her siblings and other members of the family as they question her decision to write about their secrets and dredge up the mistakes of their pasts that they’ve worked to forget.

“Have you lost your mind?” Charley screams at her sister, after realizing Nova used over three hundred pages of her book to discuss their strained relationship and told the world how much she hated her.

“I ain’t your research, Nova. I’m your baby brother,” Ralph Angel yelled in another scene.

It seems Nova’s memoir will also affect Ralph Angel’s ex-girlfriend Darla, played by Bianca Lawson. Darla struggled with addiction in her past and it was previously revealed that Ralph Angel isn’t the biological father of his son Blue, played by Ethan Hutchison.

Besides Nova’s book, Charley is still dealing with trials in her personal and professional life as she continues to battle the Landry family while also trying to protect her son Micah, played by Nicholas Ashe. Ralph Angel is also struggling with his personal issues with Darla but decides to channel his energy into creating opportunities for formerly incarcerated men.

Tina Lifford as Violet Bordelon, Omar Dorsey as Hollingsworth “Hollywood” Desonier, and Walter Perez as Romero will be returning for the fourth season of the show. There will also be a handful of new faces, including Kendall Clark and Erica Tazel, according to a report from Deadline.

The new season will also feature an all-female directing team, including Cheryl Dunye, Carmen Marrón, Numa Perrier, Heidi Saman, Bola Ogun, and Tchaiko Omawale

Season 4 of Queen Sugar will officially premiere on June 12 on OWN.