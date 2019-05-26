Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Thrilled To Have Khloe Kardashian Back In Her Life

Caitlyn Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are said to have buried the hatchet. The pair may no longer be related by marriage, but they’re still very much connected.

According to Hollywood Life, Caitlyn Jenner, formerly known as Bruce, was Khloe Kardashian’s step-father for a long time. Cait is also the father of Khloe’s younger sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Khloe and Cait were extremely close in the past, but things have changed since Jenner’s transition. There have been a lot of rough patches, including Caitlyn’s memoir, where she paints her former wife, Kris Jenner, in a negative light.

Things are said to have now been patched up between Khloe and Cait, and Jenner is thrilled to be back in Kardashian’s life again.

“Caitlyn is ecstatic that Khloe has spoken out to defend her and Sophia, it means so much to her. This time last year Caitlyn was terrified her relationship with Khloe might never heal. Khloe means so much to Caitlyn, she may not be a blood relative but she truly loves her like a daughter and she’s overjoyed to have her back in her life, it’s an answered prayer,” an insider told the outlet.

“Caitlyn and Khloe had a huge breakthrough a few months ago. They had a long heart to heart that changed it all. They talked about everything and Caitlyn apologized for hurting Khloe and Khloe was finally able to accept that apology,” the source added.

The insider also went on to reveal that it has been a very emotional time for both Khloe Kardashian and Caitlyn Jenner and that the pair still have a long way to go when it comes to their relationship.

However, Cait is said to be very thankful for the progress that she’s made with Khloe and is feeling good about what the future may hold for them.

In her memoir, Caitlyn revealed that Khloe had the hardest time with her transition and that she wished that she and Kardashian would have sat down privately to talk things through, as they have on many issues in the past.

Jenner revealed that she had tried to speak with Kardashian about the topic, but that things have never been the same between them.

Sources claim that Khloe’s feelings towards Caitlyn came out of a need of protecting her mother, Kris Jenner, but that things may have finally settled down.

