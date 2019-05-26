Kris Jenner Allegedly Had To Be Taken To The Hospital After Hookup With OJ Simpson

Kris Jenner and OJ Simpson’s personal relationship is reportedly being discussed by the football player’s former friend, Norman Pardo, in his a brand new documentary titled, Who Killed Nicole?

According to Page Six, OJ Simpson’s former friend, Norman Pardo, is out to prove that Simpson did murder his ex-wife, Nicole Brown, and her friend, Ronald Goldman. However, he’s also dishing on Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian’s relationship with the couple.

Pardo claims that one night the four friends were in the hot tub together when both Robert and Nicole decided to go to bed, leaving OJ and Kris in the water together.

Simpson allegedly told Pardo that things got heated in the Jacuzzi, claiming that he pulled his pants down and Jenner’s eyes “bugged out of her head.”

In a video clip posted by the outlet, Norman says that the pair engaged in sexual intercourse, and that OJ said he “broke” Kris, who later asked him to take her to the hospital. Pardo says that Simpson refused and told her to get her then-husband, Robert Kardashian, to take her to the hospital.

“From what I’m understanding, from what O.J. told me, everything was great up until [the] little fling that they had,” says Norman, who served as OJ’s manager from 1999 to 2012.

O.J. Simpson bragged about streamy ‘hot-tub hookup’ with Kris Jenner, former manager claims https://t.co/nM8cDIjo3n pic.twitter.com/eXKWnSbN9p — Page Six (@PageSix) May 25, 2019

Following the alleged affair, Kris Jenner and Robert Kardashian split, as did OJ Simpson and Nicole Brown. Just a few years later Nicole was murdered in a horrific manner, and OJ was named the main suspect.

Robert Kardashian served on the defense team as one of the lawyers who helped get Simpson acquitted of the murders.

“When O.J. was found not guilty, Robert Kardashian did not jump for joy,” Pardo said.

Just one month after finalizing her divorce from Robert, Kris married Olympic gold medalist, Bruce Jenner, who is now known as Caitlyn Jenner. The pair split in 2014 before Caitlyn’s transition.

Loading...

It seems that Caitlyn had some encounters with OJ as well. In her 2017 memoir, Cait wrote that Simpson was an “egocentric a-hole.”

Rumors about Kris and OJ’s hooking up have circulated in the past. There has even been speculation that Simpson could be the father of Kris’ daughter, Khloe Kardashian.

However, Jenner spoke out about the pesky rumors back in 2013, telling In Touch Weekly that the rumors were a “lie” and “not true,” adding that she “never had an affair with OJ Simpson.”

Kris Jenner has yet to respond to the latest speculation about her allegedly hook up with OJ Simpson.