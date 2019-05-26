Elizabeth Gillies Commands Attention As Pepto Bismol Drips Down Her Voluptuous Frame

Less than 12 hours ago, Elizabeth Gillies demanded the attention of her 7.7 million followers as she shared a seductive snapshot of herself.

The snapshot featured the Dynasty actress sporting a stunning white belted dress. The curve-hugging piece donned super thin straps which drew attention toward her amply visible busty chest. She paired the dress with a crisp power blazer and fierce white pointed stilettos.

Confidence and sex appeal weren’t the only thing the former Nickelodeon star oozed in the photo as she also had some sort of pink substance which she claimed to be Pepto Bismol dripping down her entire body.

Splattered all over the ground below her and behind her, the pink substance could also be seen running down her leg and staining her white heels.

As if the dripping substance wasn’t enough, the dark-haired actress provocatively licked her lips while gazing directly into the camera.

Judging by the fact that there were “protesters” in the background holding signs promoting the boycott of “Femperial,” it was easy to tell that this snapshot was a fun tribute to Dynasty because the season finale aired Friday night on The CW.

Just yesterday, the brunette beauty shared an equally breathtaking snapshot of herself rocking the same form-flattering ensemble without the pink substance dripping all over her curvy body.

The actress had one hand placed against a black vehicle as she gazed down at the ground with her legs crossed. Her other hand was firmly wrapped around her orange-colored handbag.

The combination of the angle and the generously plunging neckline of her outfit allowed Elizabeth to flaunt a generous amount of cleavage for the camera.

The sophisticated uptown chic look was also a hit with Gillies’ fans who have showered the post with more than 715,000 likes and more than 2,700 comments in less than one day’s time. A large chunk of the comments were quips about people’s shocked reactions to the season finale of Dynasty in which the show’s character, Liam, became the victim of a brutal murder with the weapon being a flowerpot.

“DYNASTY SEASON FINALE WAS SO GOOD IM SCREAMING,” one fan penned in the comments.

“I think Dynasty just broke me,” a second fan of the series chimed in.

While no official air date has been set for Season 3, Den of Geek confirms that the beloved CW series has been renewed for a third installment. Moreover, fans can rest easy knowing the show will hold the same Friday night timeslot going back to back with Charmed.