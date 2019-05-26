Shauna Sexton Flaunts Bare Booty In Thong Bikini In New Instagram Video

Shauna Sexton shared a brand new Instagram video with her fans today, and it showed her posing in a black bikini at the beach. The video started off with the model posing with her right side to the camera. Her black top was a front-tie shirt, which she played with a little during the shoot. She wore her hair down, and combed her hair over in a heavy right part. At the very end, she snapped out of character and did a silly dance.

Besides that, Sexton also shared another series of photos in mid-May. They showed her posing in a skintight brown dress, which was strapless and hugged her curves. She accessorized with black heels. Shauna’s hair also looked extra smooth, as she wore it down with a middle part. While the first photo was of a serious side to Shauna, she laughed in the second photo. Both were shot in front of a white wall with green shrubbery. She placed her left hand on her hips.

And prior to that, Shauna posted an Instagram photo on April 7. It showed her sitting on a wooden staircase, as she wore a strapless dress with a jacket falling down her arms. She wore chunky black boots, along with a pair of glasses or sunglasses. She hugged herself in the photo.

Prior to that, Sexton posted a sweet Instagram photo with her dog. The two of them sat at the edge of a cliff. She wore a blue jacket with a baseball hat, and crouched next to the dog. The dog was large and black. They appeared to be taking in the views, which were of an impressive valley.

And for fans that were wondering: Shauna shared information on what she looks for in guys, as reported by E! News.

“Humor is so important. I need someone who can keep up with my sarcasm or it’s just not going to work,” she noted.

“I want someone who’s able to compromise but doesn’t sell himself short. I appreciate people who are the truest forms of themselves and brutally honest about who they are.”

Loading...

So while things didn’t pan out with Ben Affleck last summer, it sounds like Shauna is looking or something specific. Fans can keep up with her by checking out her posts, or also by checking for her new Stories. In addition, fans can hope that there may be more sneak peeks of the swimsuit photoshoot coming next.