Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Turns Up The Heat In Braless Snapshot On Instagram

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley got her 9.5 million followers’ hearts racing by taking to her Instagram account yesterday to share a braless snapshot.

The photo featured Huntington-Whiteley wearing what appears to be a crisp white oversized collared and cuffed shirt opened and knotted at the bottom to create a plunging neckline that revealed her lack of a bra. Paired with a set of white high-waisted pants with a generous fit and what appears to be an elastic waistline, the outfit is a definite nod the current trending androgynous women’s styles that have been hitting runways and red carpets.

The model was also styled with a simple sleek hairdo, a mauve lip color, and eye-catching gold jewelry, including a necklace that was just the right length to draw attention to Rosie’s nearly bare chest.

The post seems to have been well received by fans and has gotten more than 110,000 likes and 300 comments since it was published to her profile on Friday.

According to photos obtained and published by The Daily Mail, the 32-year-old actress recently enjoyed a night out and away from her 23-month-old son, Jack, whom she shares with her fiance, Jason Statham.

The publication reports that the 32-year-old fashion model was spotted leaving a sushi restaurant in Los Angeles after a late dinner with an unnamed female companion.

During her girl’s night out, the model looked stunning as she donned an all-black ensemble featuring a blazer and matching bottoms. Huntington-Whiteley’s golden blonde locks were parted down the middle with a sleek style that perfectly framed her face. Instead of flowing down her body, her light-colored tresses appeared to be tucked under the black t-shirt she sported under the blazer.

Rosie opted to accessorize the outfit with a simple silver chain necklace, a pair of pendant earrings, and a large cream-colored handbag. The model pulled her look together with her typical natural-colored cosmetics palette that highlighted her breathtaking facial features.

Despite look sensational in both her Instagram post and during her night on the town, the model admitted back in October that she found herself spending less time focusing on her beauty routines after she had Jack.

According to The Daily Mail, the blonde beauty admitted to no longer have the luxury of taking long showers and taking forever to decide what to wear with her toddler in tow.

For those who are unfamiliar with the couple’s history, Rosie and her husband-to-be have been dating since back in 2010. The duo welcomed their son into the world nearly two years ago in June.