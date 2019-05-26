Kaitlyn Bristowe And Jason Tartick’s Romance Moves Full-Steam Ahead With A Family Expansion And Big Move

Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick are getting quite serious as a couple. They appeared on separates seasons of The Bachelorette and were unsuccessful in finding their forever love in front of cameras, but it looks as if this off-camera connection might be the real deal.
As The Bachelorette fans know, Kaitlyn first found love with Shawn Booth during her season and they were engaged for several years. The two ended their engagement last fall and a couple of months later, fans were buzzing over what appeared to be a blossoming romance with Jason.
Jason first appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, but she sent Tartick home after the overnights. Later, Becca got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen and they are still together. Up until now, Kaitlyn and Jason’s romance has been a long-distance one with what appeared to be no solid long-term plans.
According to both Kaitlyn and Jason’s latest Instagram posts, this relationship has just taken a big leap forward. In fact, apparently, this news wraps two big announcements into one.
Jason shared a photo of a beautiful dog via Instagram and announced that he and Kaitlyn had decided to adopt the pup. The dog is named Ramen and Tartick says that he and Bristowe recently made the decision to add the puppy to their lives.
A friendship turned to a relationship and now a relationship turned to a little fam. This morning, Kaitlyn and I made a decision to adopt, @ramenthegoldennoodle . Ramen was abandoned and found roaming the streets of South Korea with a broken pelvis from being kicked. Kaitlyn found Ramen through an incredible organization @bunnysbuddies founded by Amanda, when they were fundraising for Ramen’s surgery. We are so excited to give Ramen the life and love he deserves…all under the same roof!
Ramen has been through some difficult times, but Jason notes that he and Kaitlyn are excited to give him all the love he deserves “all under the same roof!” That seemed to be a sly way of slipping in that apparently Bristowe and Tartick are ready to move in together. As it happens, that is exactly the case, and they shared that fun news via her latest podcast.
Kaitlyn also shared the announcement about the family expansion via her Instagram page and revealed a couple of other photos of “Ramen Noodle Vino.” She noted that now that Ramen is a rescue and needed surgery, but he’ll be making his home in Nashville beginning on June 3.
MY BABY!!!! Hello instagram. My name is Ramen Noodle Vino ????. But my mom and dad call me Noods. I’m 1-ish, and I was saved by Amanda at @bunnysbuddies after living on the streets in Korea with broken bones. I’ve been hurt by humans, but I’m going home to Nashville now, where I will live the best life full of love, travel, and belly rubs. ❤️ follow me if you want more noods! See you June 3 mom and dad! @ramenthegoldennoodle #SendNoods
Ramen already has his own Instagram page and The Bachelorette fans are flocking to show their love for this newly-formed family of three.
Us Weekly shares a few additional tidbits from Bristowe’s Off the Vine podcast. Indeed, Tartick is moving to Nashville, Tennessee, to live with Bristowe and Ramen. However, Kaitlyn and Jason aren’t necessarily planning on staying in Nashville long-term. The Bachelorette fans will remember that Kaitlyn is originally from Canada and moved to Tennessee because that’s where Shawn lived.
Tatted up and flexing for FA ???????? . @jason_tartick and I are lending some muscle from Mexico to show support and raise awareness of Friedreich’s Ataxia, a degenerative neuromuscular disease. . LUSM encourages you to run, walk, jog, swim, (we’re about to do that), cycle, jog, box, jump — anything to get your heart pumping. In doing so, we’re supporting research to hopefully #CureFA for my best friend’s 8-year-old nephew and others worldwide diagnosed with this rare genetic disease. Get involved and learn more by following @lend_us_some_muscle and @ataxiacanada ❤️
For his part, Jason is from New York and had been living in Seattle. It sounds as if The Bachelorette lovebirds will be moving into Kaitlyn’s Nashville home, the property she and Shawn had originally bought together and that she bought after their split.
During the podcast, Kaitlyn and Jason also mentioned that they’ll be taking a road trip up to Vancouver soon, surely to see her family for a bit. Things are obviously going great now for Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick, and The Bachelorette fans will be excited to see what comes for them after their trip together to Canada.