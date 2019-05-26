Christina Milian Flaunts Bod In Swimsuit On Instagram

Christina Milian is keeping things rolling on her Instagram lately, as she shared a new swimsuit pic today. In the photo, the singer was spotted standing diagonally to the camera, as she wore a black and white one-piece. Christina also wore large hoop earrings and had her hair down in loose waves. It looked like she was posing in front of rock formations, as she gave a sultry look to the camera. Since it was posted six hours ago, as of this writing, the photo has received over 30,000 likes. It was also geo-tagged in Malibu, California.

That’s not a huge surprise, considering that Christina shared several swimsuit pics several days ago, also from Malibu. But since then, Milian has been switching things up. Yesterday, she shared a photo of her outfit, which consisted of a denim baseball jacket with white sleeves. It looked like she wore a pair of very small shorts beneath and accessorized with black boots and hoop earrings. She also held something in her left hand and looked comfortable as she leaned against a black wall that read, “Nice Guy” in gold font. Her hair was down in tight curls, as she sported bright red lipstick. The post has been liked by over 74,000 fans since it was posted a day ago.

In addition, Christina shared a professional portrait to her Instagram a couple of days ago. The post received a ton of attention, attracting over 103,000 likes in the past two days. She gave a sultry look in bright pink eyeshadow, which was complemented with a lighter shade of pink under her eye. Milian went topless or wore a low-cut shirt. The second photo showed off her eye makeup on a whole new level, as she simply closed her eyes for the shot. The color was bright, light pink.

But modeling is hardly the only thing she’s up to, as Forbes previously reported on her business venture making chatbots for celebrities. The chatbots provide a way for celebrities to engage with their audience in a new way. The publication noted the following.

“A girlfriend of a male chatbot user found his phone, and thought Milian was really engaging with her boyfriend through messenger, according to Bocanegra. Bocanegra says the user’s girlfriend became very jealous; a testament to the power of chatbots. Some people don’t even realize it’s a machine at all.”

With that being said, it looks like Christina keeps her feed to personal updates, and doesn’t seem to discuss business very often.