‘Geordie Shore’ Star Chloe Ferry Flaunts Voluptuous Break-Up Body In Barely-There Bikini

Chloe Ferry looks spectacular despite recently ending things with her boyfriend.

As those who follow the cast of MTV’s Geordie Shore know, fan-favorite couple Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland recently called it quits. While MTV U.K. confirms the end of the relationship and the fact that there is a swirling sea of rumors surrounding the details, the couple have mostly kept a lid on the specifics.

The break-up, however, has not stopped the 23-year-old busty blonde from putting her curvaceous figure on full display as she rocked an electric blue barely-there bikini during her recent trip to Ibiza.

The TV personality reunited with several other members of the Geordie Shore cast including Nathan Henry, Charlotte Crosby, and Sophie Kasaei. The gang wasted no time showing some serious skin in an array of barely-there ensembles as they soaked up the sun together.

In the past 24 hours, Chloe has treated her 3.2 million Instagram followers to a sizzling array of snapshots from her holiday trip. Three photos featured Ferry spilling out of a violet bikini top.

The oldest photo from the collection posted just over a day ago, features the curvy blonde sporting a very loud festival-esque ensemble. Hanging out on a luxurious water-front balcony, Chloe wore a pair of neon orange, high-waisted shorts with a super revealing black bustier top with generous cutouts.

She paired the outfit with a trendy pair of black lace-up leather boots and a funky orange flannel overshirt. Despite gaining over 116,000 likes on the photo, a large chunk of the 800 comments poked fun at Chloe’s appearance, outfit, and the potential editing of the photo.

Many commenters did not seem to be impressed with Chloe’s presentation or fashion choices.

One user commented on the photo’s potential photoshop job saying, “All that surgery and she still photoshops her waist and makes her legs look thinner.”

Another follower added, “I really like you ALOT!!! And you are actually my fav, but I really wish you would not edit and or photo shop your photos this much!! I could be wrong and you didn’t at all but it looks like you did, a lot.”

“Im tired of people who always saying that we must love and accept yourself but they are the first to buy a new body from A to Z,” a third chimed in.

The three most recent photos all feature Chloe enjoying various activities during the second day of her Ibiza vacation in a barely-there high-cut purple bikini with a generously open – and very low – neckline.

The curvy fashionista was posing for photos during a brand-sponsored party. The last and most recent photo was a sponsored ad for Bondi Sands Suncare. The bathing suit that Chloe wore in all three photos left little to the imagination and highlighted the Ferry’s minuscule waist and surgically enhanced chest and derriere to the point that some followers felt that she looked sickly and unnatural.

“Please stop with the plastic surgery. You look unhealthy,” commented one fan.

Another user added that her surgically altered figure was an unhealthy visual for developing teens.

“Beautiful girl inside and out but not the best role model for teenage girls. Very unrealistic. No wonder so many girls are self conscious when comparing to an unnatural body. No hate here tho. Just saying,” another concerned fan penned in the comments.

While the TV personality seems to be enjoying her vacation, the criticism keeps pouring in via the comments of all her photos.