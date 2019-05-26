Karen Gillan Compares Her Shooting ‘Skill Set’ To Keanu Reeves

The 'Avengers' actress shared a fun video clip of her intense gunfire skills on Instagram.

Karen Gillan took to her Instagram account yesterday to inform her 5 million followers that she shares the same shooting skill set as John Wick star Keanu Reeves. Known as both the “daughter of Thanos” and the “killer of men” thanks to her roles in Jumanji and Avengers, Gillan jested that her skills are comparable to the 54-year-old Canadian actor.

The fun video featured the 31-year-old former Doctor Who star holding a gun in each hand while wearing a pair of protective earmuffs. The actress sported a pair of form-flattering black leggings that hugged her tiny frame in all the right places as she took a few awkward steps forward while unnaturally pointing the guns in several directions and shouting “bang bang” in a monotone nonchalant voice.

The clip later transitioned to feature Reeves looking to be much more comfortable than Gillan holding an automatic gun while running around obstacles and shooting at various targets. Reeves seems to be very much at home on the shooting range quickly double shooting each target bad guy with two kill shots to the chest.

The clip concluded by circling back to feature Karen as she continued to flaunt her comical shooting skills.

The clip was clearly meant to be funny and in no way a real comparison of herself to Reeves.

Gillan’s audience was quite fond of the post and seemed to share the actresses quirky sense of humor. The post, which has only been live on Instagram for just shy of 24 hours, has already accumulated over a million views and been showered with more than 1,400 comments.

Fans of the Avengers alum flooded the post with a number of playful comments and praises for her awesome “skill set.”

“Your recoil control is off the charts,” one fan jested.

Another added, “Identical Skills. Hard to tell who’s who.”

Another viewer threw out some satire of their own with the comment “just as well you have ear protection.”

Fortunately, fans of Gillan looking for their next fix won’t have to wait too long as her latest project Jumanji is slated to hit theaters at the end of the year on December 13.

The sequel to Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle stars Dwayne Johnson, Jack Black, and Kevin Hart. As Karen’s Instagram followers know, the actress frequently posts behind-the-scenes photos and video teasers of her time on the set with her co-stars.

More recently, the Gillan has also taken to her Instagram account to share various workout videos and snapshots with her massive following.