Lauren Goodger Blasted On Instagram For ‘Ruining’ Her Face

The 'TOWIE' stars' fans have had enough of her cosmetic enhancements.

Former The Only Way Is Essex star Lauren Goodger took to Instagram yesterday to share an up-close selfie with her 764,000 followers. Nearly three-quarters of the snapshot featured the U.K. TV personality’s heavily surgically enhanced face. Taken while holding her camera at a bit of an angle, her blue eyes sparkled, and her lips shined with a thick layer of gloss.

While the TV personality appeared to be in high spirits based on the caption of the snapshot and it did accumulated over 4,000 likes and nearly 150 comments in just 24 hours, the picture was not showered with support. In fact, many of Goodger’s followers begged the busty brunette to lay off the cosmetic surgery.

“It’s too late to judge. The damage is done… she looks plain scary. But my heart goes out to her,” one sympathetic fan penned in the comments.

A second added: “You have ruined your original pretty face.”

“Lovely stop changing your face,” a third chimed in.

As The Inquisitr reported a month ago, the former TOWIE star is no stranger to trolls running rampant in the comments section of her Instagram posts. That, however, hasn’t stopped the brunette bombshell from sharing photos she was especially proud of.

According to a recent piece by The Daily Mail, many fans have started to express concern that the TV personality had made so many cosmetic changes to her body she was “unrecognizable.”

While it’s unclear why the reality star chose to make so many dramatic changes to her body, the evolution is very visible through the course of her social media posts. Lauren’s Instagram account appears to have been started back in 2015. Many of her fans admit to missing the more natural and proportional version of Lauren you can find by scrolling back through her older posts. While both her bosom and her behind were curvaceous back in 2005, they were notably less man-made.

Based on Lauren’s appearance and social media activity, it was during the year 2016 that she started implementing some major changes. Lip enlargements, chest enlargements, and cheekbone implants.

CelebSnow confirms that Goodger has also admitted to rear-end enhancement and rhinoplasty.

The look, in many fans’ opinions, is a lot less natural and attractive than they felt she was prior to the changes. The publication also reveals that many of the actresses’ fans are expressing sadness and constantly beg her to stop having plastic surgery because she looks nothing like the woman they fell in love with when she appeared on TOWIE.