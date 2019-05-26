’90 Day Fiancé’: Ashley Martson Says She Still Loves Jay Smith

Ashley Martson and Jay Smith are one of the most controversial couples of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé. The pair met while Martson was on vacation in Jamaica and after a brief courtship, Smith proposed marriage. The couple then applied for the K-1 visa in order to bring Smith stateside. After moving in together, the couple got married in Las Vegas, however, their honeymoon period was cut short after it was revealed that Smith had been entertaining other women through dating apps, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

After discovering Smith’s betrayal, Martson filed for divorce but withdrew the papers a day later. The couple was later accused of fraud by fans and other members of the 90 Day franchise, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. Martson admitted that she and Smith were still together and that they were pretending to be separated for the show.

Martson has since filed for divorce for a second time but recently told fans that she still loves her soon-to-be ex-husband, according to a report from In Touch Weekly. During a Q&A, a fan asked Martson if making the decision to leave Smith was difficult for her.

“[It was] the hardest thing I ever did in my life,” she wrote in her response. “I still love him. I just know it can’t work. [Too] much damage has been done.”

She also revealed that she has no regrets about divorcing Smith and thinks the two are better off as friends, according to a report from Us Weekly.

When asked about the hardest part of appearing on the show, Martson said it was “being humiliated in front of the world because I loved someone.”

The couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and fans can watch as they attempt to work through Smith’s alleged cheating. During the most recent episode of the show, Martson travels to New York with a group of girlfriends. While out with her friends, the mother-of-two decides to reach out to the woman her estranged husband had been chatting with on the dating app. Martson also previously reunited with an ex-boyfriend without informing her then-husband.

As the couple continues to bump heads during the series, Martson refuses to file the paperwork required for Smith to get his green card. This season, the fate of the Jamaican-born tattoo artist depends on whether or not Martson decides to forgive him.

Fans of the pair can keep up with their relationship on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? on Sundays nights.