Prince Charles’ Aides Are Hiding Obama Photos Before Trump’s Arrival

In advance of Donald Trump’s visit to see Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family in England, aides for Prince Charles are making sure there are no photos out on display at Clarence House that might set the current American president off.

Express says that a team of aides for the Prince of Wales is paying particular attention to the framed photos of the prince and former President Barack Obama that are on display throughout his residence. The prince’s aides are reportedly trying to avoid any outbursts from Trump would they fear wouldn’t be pleased to see a photo of the two men smiling and laughing together in the Oval Office.

Trump, who once boasted that he could have had sex with Princess Diana will arrive on June 3 with his wife, Melania, and all of his adult children.

One aid explained that Prince Charles is still very fond of Barack Obama, and keeps the photo in a sterling silver frame in a place of prominence among photos of his children and his parents.

“The fact that it is in such a prominent position surrounded by treasured family photographs shows just how much the Prince values it.”

Prince Charles’s sons are both friendly with President and Mrs. Obama, especially Prince Harry. I hope they are not forced to meet trump. https://t.co/DN2NgyEOna — Frannie (@fvmcgillicuddy) May 21, 2019

A palace expert says that Prince Charles continues to have a friendship with Barack Obama as do his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but they worry that Donald Trump won’t be understanding.

“But this would be a red rag to a bull for President Donald Trump. It’s like seeing your new boyfriend still has his ex’s photo in his wallet. The President already suspects the Prince does not like him, to see how much he thinks of Obama would only confirm it.”

Loading...

Prince Charles reportedly is trying to prove that he can separate his personal views and feelings from the position of being the monarch, and a meeting with Donald Trump and family will be that ultimate test of the prince as a statesman.

But the two princes are already feeling frosty toward Trump because of the lewd comments he had made in the past about their mother, as she is off limits according to their friends.

“They are not the forgive and forget type and if Trump thinks this is in the past he is seriously deluded. Nobody can speak of their mother this way.”

In an interview with Howard Stern, Trump stated that he could have bedded Princess Diana, and suggested that if she had been dating him and not Dodi Fayed, she would still be alive.