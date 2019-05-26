Haley Kalil Rocks Orange Bikini On Instagram

Haley Kalil shared a couple of bikini pics with her Instagram fans earlier today, and in the first five hours, it has racked up over 8,000 likes. In the post, the Sports Illustrated model faced the camera straight on while wearing a tiny orange bikini. The top had a classic cut, while the bottoms were high-waisted with circular accents on the hips. Haley bit her tongue playfully and smiled as she appeared to be mid-dance. The second photo of the series showed Kalil posing in front of a wooden fence, revealing that the bottoms had large circular cutouts on the sides, surrounded by small circle cutouts.

And yesterday, Haley took a moment to repost an eye-catching outfit that she wore to a Sports Illustrated event. It was a sheer bodysuit, which was bright blue with sparkly accents. Underneath, the model looked to be wearing a bodysuit. She was spotted standing in front of the paparazzi when he shot was taken as she flipped her hair with her right hand and placed her left on her hips. She completed the look with clear shoes, which gave the illusion of her wearing blue shoes. There were over 6,900 fans that liked the image, including fellow Sports Illustrated model, Brooks Nader.

Prior to that, the model took a moment to share a silly portrait with her Instagram fans. Unlike her usual swimsuit pic, Kalil stood facing the camera in a black shirt with a rectangular cut in the front. She threw peace signs with both of her hands, while winking dramatically with her left eye. Her hair looked great and glowed in the shot, as she wore it with a slightly off-center right part.

Fans are also likely to want to know that Haley conducted an interview recently with Sports Illustrated, where she discussed her modeling career.

“Oh, yeah. I think I started with maybe 2,000-5,000 followers and now I have over 25,000 just from Sports Illustrated, so that’s been probably the biggest change as far as social media. I have a lot of brands that have started reaching out to me, which is weird for me. One of my favorite bands from high school is filming a music video and I’ll be in the music video in April. Before this, I would have never gotten an offer like that, ever.”

“My family has had such a blast following me and following my journey because they know that I’ve wanted this forever,” she noted, discussing how her family has been supporting her throughout her modeling career.