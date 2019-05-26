Jennifer Lopez Flashes Ripped Abs In Tiny Sports Bra On Instagram

Jennifer Lopez is hitting the gym hard ahead of her hotly anticipated “It’s My Party” tour.

After more than six years since her “Dance Again World Tour” – her first worldwide concert tour, which saw her traveling from South America to Europe, to Asia and Australia – the gorgeous singer is hitting the road again this summer. This time around, the platinum-selling artist will only be visiting North America, kicking off her much-awaited outing with a grandiose concert in Los Angeles on June 7.

With only two weeks to go until the big event, JLo is putting in some long hours at the gym to make sure that her presence on stage will be nothing short of stunning. In between rehearsals, the “Jenny from the Block” hitmaker finds the time to run to the gym and work on her incredible figure so that everything will be in top shape – both vocally and physically – in time for the big day.

With the tour drawing near, Jennifer opted to spend her Saturday giving it all her best at the gym. Before her hearty workout, the world-class star snapped a quick selfie and posted it to Instagram to the delight of her legions of fans.

The photo racked up a little shy of 200,000 likes in less than 20 minutes of having been posted. In the snapshot in question, JLo showed off her exercise outfit, flaunting her Internet-famous curves in a skimpy white sports bra and pink leggings.

The Hustlers actress put her flawless figure on display in the tight little workout outfit. Posing in front of the gym equipment, the 49-year-old stunner bared her midriff in the scanty attire, flashing her taut waistline and washboard abs in the process.

JLo showed some serious skin in the curve-clinging outfit, showcasing a decent amount of décolletage in the barely-there sports bra. Closely cropped to her sculpted bust, the sizzling pic put her cleavage front and center, while also drawing attention toward her impossibly flat stomach and ripped tummy. At the same time, her form-fitting leggings hugged her hourglass figure in all the right places, highlighting her curvy hips and chiseled thighs.

For her workout session, Jennifer pulled back her honey-colored tresses into a tight high bun. She added some glitz to her look with a pair of sparkling stud earrings.

The skin-baring snap sparked a lot of reaction from Jennifer’s nearly 94 million Instagram followers. Her workout selfie ended up amassing 640,000 likes and over 6,100 comments within an hour of being live.

Among the people who left a message under her post was none other than Revenge Body hostess, Khloe Kardashian. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star expressed her appreciation for JLo’s smoking-hot look with a trail of flattering emoji.

Jennifer gave fans a more detailed view of her eye-catching exercise outfit in her Instagram Stories. The “Medicine” singer shared an additional photo and a short workout video, offering a better glimpse at her fabulous leggings – an iridescent pink design by Niyama Sol.

“She’s 50 years old [sic] and I’m 18 years old [sic]… She looks 18 and I’m here looking like 50 years old [sic] wtf,” wrote one of her Instagram followers.