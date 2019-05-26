Fans Are Sure That Jill Duggar Is Hiding A Baby Bump In New Photo

Duggar fans think that Jill Duggar may just be the sixth one in the family who is expecting a baby. Every time a photo or video is seen, they seem to be looking for a baby bump or some kind of hint that one of the women could be pregnant. Many suspected that Jessa Seewald was expecting another little one weeks before she and husband Ben had made the announcement. Now some eagle-eyed fans are asking if Jill could be possibly be following suit with her sisters and sisters-in-law.

What has Duggar fans wondering if Jill and Derick are having their third child? One strong hint that has a few fans convinced is that of an Instagram photo of the former reality star holding a shopping bag in front of her belly area. Jill had just recently been shopping at cousin Amy King’s clothing shop in Arkansas. She is seen posing with the expectant Duggar cousin holding her 3130 Clothing bag. It may just be the awkward way that she is posing with it that has some wondering if she is trying her best to hide a baby bump.

While it could very well be true that Jill Duggar is trying to hide something, there is also the possibility that she is just trying to do a little bit of advertising for her cousin. However, fans had pointed out that Jessa did the same thing with a shopping bag right before she announced that baby Seewald number three was on its way.

Another thing is the loose clothing that fans say is a hint that something is up. There is one thing that Jill mentioned in a recent Instagram story that she shared as she was shopping in the store. The mom-of-two was describing how cute all of the clothes were as she panned out to show them on the racks. Then Jill happened to say that a lot of the clothing would be great to wear for expectant moms. Was this comment a hint that she may have been looking for pregnancy clothes? Or was it because Amy was also in the video and she was wearing one of her own loose dresses while pregnant?

Jill just celebrated her birthday a week ago, according to The Inquisitr. She shared some photos of a ladies day out and spending some alone time with husband Derick Dillard. She called it a “sweet, fun, lovely day.”

If Jill Duggar is actually pregnant, the world will know about it soon enough. She would join Jessa, Kendra, Lauren, Anna, and Joy-Anna in the Duggar women pregnancy club. Sister Jessa will be the first one to deliver as she is due in the next couple of weeks. Keep checking back for more updates as there is always Duggar news to go around.