‘Outlander’ Actor Nell Hudson Teases That Laoghaire Could Return To The Starz Series

Actor Nell Hudson, who played Laoghaire MacKenzie in the hit time travel series Outlander, teased that fans might be seeing her character again in the coming season. While dedicated Outlander fans know that Laoghaire is still alive, she is back in Scotland while all of the action is going on in the American Colonies.

But Express talked to Hudson, who has also been starring in Victoria on PBS, and while she wouldn’t commit to a timeline of when Laoghaire MacKenzie might come back to Outlander, Hudson hinted that Diana Gabaldon, the creator of the Outlander series of novels, has included her character through novel seven.

On the show, Laoghaire’s daughter, Marsali, is in North Carolina with her stepfather, Jamie, her husband and her children, so it’s not implausible that they would reunite.

“Well, I know that Laoghaire comes back in book seven of Outlander and Diana [Gabaldon] just keeps writing theses books! So there is a potential [of it happening],” Hudson said.

But Hudson teased that Gabaldon has even included Laoghaire in the show when she wasn’t in parts of the books.

“And also, Laoghaire has appeared in a series of Outlander on the television that she wasn’t in the book, so we never know when she’s going to rear her angry head,” she explained.

Hudson says that she even has ideas about a storyline for Laoghaire that isn’t in any of the novels. She said she hopes that there could be a mending of families and a confrontation between her character and Claire Fraser.

“I think there’s a potential scene that could be written that isn’t in the book where Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) and Laoghaire confront each other as things are now, that could be really interesting to see.”

But there are some characters which we know will be back for Season 5, including Jamie, Claire, Brianna and Roger, says The Inquisitr. Richard Rankin, who plays Roger, reports that the storyline for the new season will pick up nearly where it left off, and there continues to be a rift between his character and Jamie, who sent him on a perilous journey with a native tribe.

But Roger and Brianna now have a child, Jamie’s grandson, so it is important that everyone learn to live together peacefully. Rankin says that obviously, the two men don’t really know each other, but in America before the revolution, it’s important to know that someone has your back.