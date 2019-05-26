Instagram Model Hannah Palmer Is At It Again By Going Topless In New Pic

When it comes to listing the top bikini models on Instagram, Hannah Palmer’s name surely deserves to be included.

A quick glance at the model’s page shows plenty of racy, skin-baring pictures that never fail to excite her legions of followers.

In fact, there are hardly any snaps where the model could be seen wearing clothes as every picture either features the hottie in a bikini, a set of lingerie, or sometimes topless and completely nude. Therefore, it can be comfortably assumed that her fans are used to seeing her body. Nonetheless, they never seem to get enough as she always leaves them begging for more.

That’s exactly what she did in her newest post wherein she could be seen donning just a pair of black knickers and nothing else.

In terms of her aesthetics, Hannah wore a full face of makeup and let her blond tresses down to pull off a very sexy look.

To send temperatures soaring, the 21-year-old hottie looked straight into the camera in a very seductive fashion and covered her nipples with the help of her palms so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

It’s important to note that those who fail to comply with the policy are banned from the site. Therefore, despite fans’ consistent demands, models never take the risk of losing their established accounts.

Within two hours of having been posted, the raunchy snap amassed more than 23,000 likes and close to 300 comments wherein fans couldn’t seem to contain their excitement and posted sexually-explicit comments to express their admiration for Hannah’s amazing body.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Hannah’s body is “absolutely insane,” while another one mentioned that he forgot to blink his eyelids when he saw the pic.

Loading...

Another fan, who seemed to be quite obsessed with the hottie, said that he had never seen a woman sexier than Hannah and added that he would like his wife to be like her.

Other fans, per usual, used various complimentary words and phrases to praise the blonde bombshell, while still others expressed their admiration by using emojis instead of elaborate sentences.

Hannah initially shot to fame after she took part in Maxim magazine’s cover girl contest in 2018. The contest not only gave participants the opportunity to be featured in the world-famous magazine but winners were also offered a cash prize of $25,000. Even though the Arizona native did not claim the first prize, her debut shots on the magazine’s website found her a huge fanbase on Instagram.

Since that day, the stunner hasn’t looked back and seems to be growing in popularity with each passing day.