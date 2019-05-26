’90 Day Fiancé’: Paola Mayfield Doesn’t Want More Kids With Husband Russ

90 Day Fiancé star Paola Mayfield is making it clear that she’s done having kids with husband Russ Mayfield, according to a report from Pop Culture.

The couple, who appeared on the first season of TLC’s romance reality series, welcomed their first child together earlier this year. During their time on the show, viewers were offered a peek into their relationship. The two met while Russ was on assignment in Colombia and later got engaged. After applying for the K-1 visa, the couple married tried to settle down in Russ’ hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma. However, Paola’s dream of a career in modeling required her to relocate and the couple later moved to Miami to seek more opportunities. On the reality show, it was revealed that the couple had experienced a miscarriage during Paola’s first pregnancy. In 2018, the couple announced they were expecting a son, and later gave birth to baby boy Axel Mayfield on January 1.

While chatting Us Weekly, Russ hinted at wanting another child but his wife was quick to shut it down.

“Do it yourself,” she joked with Russ.

“I would like Axel to have…at least one more sibling,” Russ explained to Us.

The couple also disagrees on whether or not their son should meet Paola’s best friend, Juan. Throughout their time on the show, Russ and Juan have had a strained relationship and the reality TV star is adamant that his son will not be spending time with Juan. However, Paola has other ideas.

“I want Juan to meet [our son]. He’s close. I know how much Juan loves me and I know I’ll make him love my son a lot,” she explained to Us Weekly.

Loading...

The mama bear also recently opened up about her experience with motherhood and dealing with those who try to shame her for her appearance and choices, according to a report from People.

“People think that because I became a mother, I had to stop being like the way I was. That I had to start dressing as a mom, and I don’t even know what that means,” she said. “I don’t need to change who I am because I was proud of who I was before I was a mom.”

The couple is now appearing on 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and during the last episode, viewers watched as Paola tried to make amends with her in-laws while Russ tried to figure out how to convince his wife to move back to Oklahoma.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays on TLC.