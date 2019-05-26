Donald Trump Blasts ‘Swampman Joe Bidan’ In Confusing, Misspelled Tweet About North Korea

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Saturday to insult former Vice President Joe Biden, and praise North Korea’s Kim Jong Un.

Acknowledging that North Korea fired short-range missiles earlier this month, Trump said that he — unlike his advisers — was not concerned about the development, praising the country’s totalitarian leader Kim Jong Un.

“North Korea fired off some small weapons, which disturbed some of my people, and others, but not me,” the president wrote.

Trump added that he has confidence in Kim Jong Un, praising the North Korean regime for insulting Joe Biden. Trump nicknamed the former vice president “Swampman,” and misspelling his name.

“I have confidence that Chairman Kim will keep his promise to me, & also smiled when he called Swampman Joe Bidan [sic] a low IQ individual, & worse. Perhaps that’s sending me a signal?”

As Raw Story reports, journalists, activists, pundits, and other social media personalities were quick to point out that Trump is breaking unwritten diplomatic rules by discussing internal affairs while overseas — the president is currently in Japan — ridiculing him for misspelling Joe Biden’s name.

Others argued that Trump’s conduct is impeachable, expressing concern over the president’s well being, and joking that he might have misspelled the confusing tweet because of jet lag.

President Trump was most likely referring to North Korean state media’s attack on Joe Biden. As CNN reported, the Korean Central News Agency slammed Biden for calling Kim Jong Un a dictator, describing the former vice president as “reckless and senseless, seized by ambition for power.”

“What he uttered is just sophism of an imbecile bereft of elementary quality as a human being, let alone a politician,” the agency wrote, mocking Biden as a “fool of low IQ.”

Trump, who has questioned Biden’s intelligence on numerous occasions, apparently interpreted North Korea’s insult aimed at the Democratic presidential candidate as some sort of a signal.

As The Guardian reported, President Trump’s National Security Adviser John Bolton said on Saturday that North Korea had violated United Nations resolutions by firing missiles. Trump, it seems, disagrees with his hawkish adviser, whose statements came just before the president’s Japan visit.

These disagreements could be significant since the topic of denationalization of the Korean peninsula is likely to come up during Trump’s meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

It comes as no surprise that Trump and Bolton disagree on the issue, given that the president is reportedly frequently clashing with the official. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump is allegedly looking to fire the notorious war hawk for pushing U.S. closer toward conflict with Iran, Venezuela, and North Korea.