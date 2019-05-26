Adam Levine’s Super Bowl Performance Reportedly Influenced Him To Leave ‘The Voice’

Adam Levine had been sitting on his decision to leave NBC’s The Voice for a long time before finally announcing the news.

Carson Daly announced on Friday’s Good Morning America that the Maroon 5 singer would be departing from the singing competition after coaching contestants for 16 seasons. Levine said in a statement this week that he will miss The Voice and everyone involved a great deal, but he also admitted that it was time to move on. A source later revealed to Hollywood Life that the singer had been thinking about leaving since February.

According to the source, Maroon 5’s Super Bowl LIII halftime show earlier this year was reportedly a catalyst for his major decision. Many social media users spoke poorly of Levine’s performance.

“After the fallout from the Super Bowl and people not liking that performance and giving him a lot of grief for that, and adding the fact that people didn’t like how he dealt with his contestants in the past, it was time for him to take a break from the show,” the source said.

Just two months before Levine’s Super Bowl performance, the pop star faced backlash after appearing to show favoritism among his The Voice team members in Season 15. Levine had been down to two contestants — 14-year-old Reagan Strange and 22-year-old DeAndre Nico — when Strange became too ill to sing during one of the live performances.

Although she sat out of performances for the evening, fans were still able to vote for the teen to be saved from elimination, along with DeAndre and Dave Fenley of coach Blake Shelton’s team, according to Entertainment Tonight. Levine delivered a lengthy speech encouraging viewers to vote for Strange, seemingly throwing Nico under the bus. Strange ultimately remained in the competition for another week, while Nico and Fenley were sent home.

Since the incident, Levine has been in hot water with many fans of the series.

“He saw the writing on the wall that people were souring on him,” HL‘s source said. “So for the benefit of his career, he chose to leave so people will hopefully miss him.”

The source added that the singer hopes fans will be excited to see him when he returns with new music, but for now, he is feeling “over-saturated.”

Levine’s decision to leave the series was reportedly solidified by the fact that he entered the Season 16 semifinals without any contestants left on his team, a source explained to TVLine.

“[Adam] expressed frustration beforehand at having to be present when, at that point, he had no artists left in the Season 16 race,” the source said.