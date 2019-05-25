Megan Fox’s Doppelganger, Claudia Alende, Flaunts Hourglass Figure In Tiny Yellow Dress

Brazilian bombshell Claudia Alende sent her 9.7 million followers into a frenzy a few hours ago when she shared a side-by-side snapshot of herself rocking a tiny yellow dress.

The form-flattering vibrant yellow hugged her curvaceous form in all the right places, showcasing her voluptuous hourglass figure. The Instagram post featured a collaboration of two photos allowing the 25-year-old model to flaunt her curvy frame from the front and the back.

Thanks to the thin straps and plunging U-shaped neckline, Alende’s busty bosom spilled out of the top of the dress. With the hem of the dress just a few inches below her plump derriere, the Megan Fox lookalike put on a leggy display as she left little to the imagination.

The front of the small dress featured a peek-a-boo style cutout near the navel allowing Claudia to show off her flat stomach as well.

Inside of seven hours since the time the dark-haired beauty shared the sexy snapshot, her followers showered it with 134,000 likes and nearly 1,200 comments.

Completely overwhelmed by how captivating she looked, many stuck to single word complements or expressive emoticons.

Half of the post featured the model from the front with her smartphone grasped in her hand. The other half featured Claudia showing off her pearly white teeth as she appeared to be enjoying an engaging conversation on the phone.

In both frames, Claudia’s jet black hair flowed down her curvy body.

Yesterday, Alende shared a short video clip of herself donning the same bright yellow dress while sitting on a bed. The video featured the model slowing zooming in on herself as a smile formed on her face.

At the beginning of the video, Claudia’s kitten could be seen playing behind her on the bed. Toward the end of the video clip, the kitten makes its way over to the model and playfully attacks her busty bosom from the side.

Viewed nearly 200,000 times, the fun video was met with just shy of 700 comments. Many took to the comments trying to understand exactly what the purpose of the video clip was.

In both the video and the photos, Claudia paired her yellow outfit with a matching yellow manicure, a dark pink lip color, and light eye makeup.

As Alende zoomed in on herself in the video clip, viewers could see a hint of underboob falling out of the peek-a-boo cutout along the midriff of the dress.

In the past week, the Burger Babes founder has shared eight different posts on Instagram, flaunting her uncanny resemblance to Megan Fox from all different angles.