Kendall Jenner And Bella Hadid Go Fully Braless, Sip Champagne Off Mega Yacht

Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid appear to be having the time of their lives. The supermodels are currently in luxurious Monaco, and they’ve chosen an equally luxurious way to enjoy the European destination. On May 25, The Daily Mail snapped the pair sipping champagne on a small dinghy boat – the newspaper reported the girls as just having left a mega yacht.

Bella, 22, and Kendall, 23, appeared to have no problem flaunting their Amazonian physiques. Their classy outfits came evening-appropriate, although they were channeling the braless trend. While Kendall donned a halterneck jumpsuit in shimmering duo-toned browns, Bella opted for a strapless fitted dress in mustard yellows. Much like the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, Hadid had her dark locks tied up into a neat bun. The girls accessorized their looks with silver earrings, light makeup, and a glass of champagne. The latter proved quite the indulgence as the models were papped sipping the beverage while talking and laughing.

It’s been a busy and very aquatic day for Kendall. Earlier today, The Daily Mail reported the model taking to the water in a tiny thong bikini with polka-dot prints. Proving every inch the athlete, Kendall took an active approach to Monaco’s blue waters – she went jet skiing. The Tiffany & Co. spokesperson wasn’t solo, though. Pictures showed her joined on a yacht by Bella, Kendall’s mother Kris Jenner, and Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Luka Sabbat.

The Mediterranean hubs of Monaco and nearby Cannes are known for attracting celebrities. This year’s Cannes Film Festival came star-studded. Alongside Kendall and Bella’s appearances, the festival’s red carpet graced Selena Gomez, Priyanka Chopra, Dakota Fanning, and Eva Longoria. As The Daily Mail reports, Kendall and Bella are in Monaco in the run-up to the city’s F1 Grand Prix.

While Bella is in a relationship with The Weeknd, Kendall is newly single following her split from NBA player Ben Simmons. As Page Six reports today, Kendall spent her first night as a single woman in somewhat of a party mode.

“Kendall danced all night, and was singing along to Kanye’s, “I Love It.” She even changed outfits and danced with [Kourtney’s ex] Luka Sabbat,” a source told the media outlet.

Kendall was also reported to have partied at Cap d’Antibes mansion Domaine la Dilecta well past dawn.

“Not one person had left by 6 a.m. They must’ve stayed until at least 8 a.m.,” the source added.

Sip champagne and party they might, but Kendall and Bella come with grueling schedules. Their photo shoots and public appearances take them across the globe. Clearly, for this duo though, a little downtime goes down well.