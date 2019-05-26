Donald Trump Says Jussie Smollett’s Allegations Were A ‘Hate Crime’ Against MAGA Country, Wants Apology

Donald Trump is sounding off on the Jussie Smollett case, saying the Empire actor’s allegation that he was attacked by Trump supporters was a hate crime against MAGA country.

The actor had claimed that he was attacked by two men in Chicago who spouted hateful epithets at him and shouted their support for Donald Trump. The case was initially investigated as a hate crime, but Chicago police eventually turned the spotlight back on Smollett among allegations that he enlisted two friends to fake the attack.

As he travels to Japan for a state visit, Trump took the time in the early morning hours in the Asian nation to share his thoughts about the case on Twitter, implying that Smollett owed his supporters an apology.

“In addition to great incompetence and corruption, The Smollett case in Chicago is also about a Hate Crime,” Trump wrote. “Remember, ‘MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!” That turned out to be a total lie, had nothing to do with ‘MAGA COUNTRY.’ Serious stuff, and not even an apology to millions of people!”

Smollett’s case has generated plenty of controversy, especially how it was handled by Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx, who dismissed the case against Smollett. Foxx came under fire from a number of top political figures in Chicago, including Mayor Rahm Emanuel and Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.

A Cook County judge has since vacated the sealing order on Jussie Smollett’s case file.

As Newsweek reported, the actor has apparently gone into hiding as the 264-page case was made public, no longer making apperances. Smollett’s future with the Empire franchise appeared to be uncertain at first as he declared his innocence, but Fox ultimately decided to write his character off the hit drama.

The fate of the character, Jamal, is not entirely set, however. The character was written off the show in such a way that he could eventually return, as a statement from Smollett’s lawyer noted back in April.

“We’ve been told that Jussie will not be on Empire in the beginning of the season but he appreciates they have extended his contract to keep Jamal’s future open,” the statement read. “Most importantly he is grateful to Fox and Empire leadership, cast, crew and fans for their unwavering support.”

There is no indication from Fox that the character could be coming back, however.

Jussie Smollett has maintained his innocence against charges that he faked the attack against himself.