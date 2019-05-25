‘A.P. Bio’ Star Paula Pell Addresses NBC After Show’s Cancellation

Earlier today, NBC announced it would be pulling the plug on one of its comedy series, A.P. Bio, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The show followed disgraced Harvard professor Dr. Jack Griffin, Ph.D., played by Glenn Howerton, who returns to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, after losing his dream job to his nemesis, Miles Leonard, played by Tom Bennett. Jack is hired as an Advanced Placement Biology teacher at Whitlock High School, where he works alongside Principal Ralph Durbin, played by Patton Oswalt, Durbin’s secretary Helen Henry Demarcus, played by Paula Pell, and fellow teachers Stef Duncan, played by Lyric Lewis, Mary Wagner, played by Mary Sohn, and Michelle Jones, played by Jean Villepique.

During his time at Whitlock, Jack makes it clear that he has no intention of actually teaching his students anything and instead decides to use them to help him get revenge on his enemies, including Miles.

After the announcement, fans and stars of the show, including Paula Pell, took to social media to share their thoughts on the cancellation. Pell decided to tweet a hilariously mean message to the network, according to a report from Pop Culture.

“I’ve had many head-scratching losses coming from the Decisions Dept. in show biz, but this one HURTS,” Pell wrote.

“[A.P. Bio] was a true gift dropped in my lap. I adored playing Helen and spending my days with this glorious cast, head to toe. You made me laugh even on days I didn’t want to.”

“Apparently NBC is replacing [A.P. Bio] with a new show that’s generating a lot of buzz. Military meets comedy. Major Diarrhea premiering this fall,” she added in a second tweet.

Pell’s co-star, Patton Oswalt, also shared his own disappointed at the show’s cancellation.

“This has…not been a great day,” Oswalt wrote, before going on to thank the show’s cast and crew.

Oswalt’s tweet quickly went viral and soon inspired a movement to “Save A.P. Bio.” The actor encouraged his followers to spend some time this weekend binge-watching the comedy series on Hulu. It seems Oswalt hopes the improved number could sway the platform to save the show.

I mean, there’s no better way to spend Memorial Day than binge-ing @NBCAPBio on @hulu. Who KNOWS what might happen if those numbers spiked? Whoooooo knows? #SaveAPBio #BingeBioOnHulu pic.twitter.com/73VQt9FYSx — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) May 25, 2019

A.P. Bio isn’t the only canceled series looking for a second chance via streaming platforms. After Whiskey Cavalier was canceled by ABC, fans of the spy drama took to social media to plea with Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms to save the Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan-led series, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.