Vanessa Hudgens Wows In Skin-Tight Red Latex Catsuit

Be prepared for some serious body envy, courtesy of Vanessa Hudgens. The 30-year-old shared a new photo to her Instagram today, channeling Britney Spears from her iconic “Oops!… I Did It Again” video. Vanessa stunned in a skin-tight red latex catsuit as she strutted her stuff in front of a wide mirror. The High School Musical star posed alongside pal GG Magree, who donned the same outfit.

The two girls’ flawless physiques were on display as the latex clung to every inch of their bodies. Vanessa joked about emulating Britney in the caption of her post and mentioned missing out on an excursion which led to putting on the fun outfits.

Vanessa sported a short wavy bob with the daring garb, and she and GG both went barefoot as they played around in what appeared to be a dressing room.

Unsurprisingly, the photo got a lot of attention from her followers and brought in well over 300,000 likes in just a couple of hours. The photo also earned over 600 comments, many of which suggested Vanessa should be Catwoman in an upcoming The Batman movie, should the opportunity arise. There were dozens of fire symbol and heart-eyed emojis in the comment section as well, with many fans also complimented her figure.

The singer and So You Think You Can Dance judge has been working on her body for quite some time now, and has been showing off some of her killer workouts on Instagram. Vanessa recently shared a photo donning a black sports bra and matching yoga pants. Her stellar abs stole the show, with the comment section full of fans fawning over her impressive stomach.

In a 2018 interview with Women’s Health, Vanessa admitted it’s more about her mindset when it comes to working out, and not necessarily how difficult her training is, that affects her performance the most.

“Working out is like moving meditation. I feel you can work through things better in movement than being stagnant. You’re pushing through and surviving, and you know you will succeed and get through it no matter how uncomfortable it is. That spills into life, ’cause then you can walk into things with more certainty that you’ll end up alright,” she noted.

Loading...

When it comes to workouts, Vanessa enjoys yoga, pilates, cycling, ballet, and Training Mate classes, which were conceived by an Australian rugby player and has built quite the following. In order to keep herself accountable with working out, Vanessa likes to rely on friends to keep her motivated.