Hannah Godwin Flaunts Curves In A Black Bikini On Instagram

Hannah Godwin, a reality TV star from the latest season of The Bachelor, shared a new Instagram photo with her fans and it’s receiving a ton of attention. Hannah was photographed wearing a black bikini, with the top having a front tie accent. She stood in front of what appears to be outdoor lockers, which were light orange. The model looked to her left in a contemplative look and wore her hair down in soft waves. Over 88,000 fans stopped by to click the like button on the post.

While Godwin noted to her fans that she’s headed out of Los Angeles on a plane, she’s been busy sharing photos from Venice Beach. One of these updates were from yesterday, which showed Hannah sitting on a plush outdoor seat with her friend. She threw her right arm in the air and sported a cute crop top with long sleeves. The sleeves had puffy ruffle accents, and the TV star also wore dark sunglasses. She also accessorized with a couple of necklaces and completed the look with tan bottoms. Behind her, you could see the surf and sand, as well as a hammock chair on the patio. Godwin’s hair looked as fabulous as ever, as it blew in the wind.

But that’s not all, as she also shared a promotional post that she did in partnership with @sheinofficial. The photo, geo-tagged in Santa Monica, showed Hannah wearing green bikini bottoms while crouching low to the ground. She went barefoot and wore an oversized crop t-shirt that read, “USA” in green. The Instagram post was a two-parter, however, and showed Hannah rocking a tiny tank top that she tied to make a crop top.

In other news, Godwin opened up to Vulture about her time on The Bachelor, including sharing sneak peeks of her time leading up to the show.

“People would ask me a lot during the application process, Who are you thinking about? The top three contenders were obviously Colton, Blake [Horstmann], and Jason [Tartick]. I think I would’ve had a different kind of relationship with all of them, because they’re all so different. I didn’t want to set myself up for disappointment if I just latched onto one person. I wasn’t disappointed it was Colton by any means, but I was like, Okay, cool, it’s gonna be this kind of relationship.”

“You know what, I wish I had a wilder story for you,” she added, noting that her audition tape was simple and to the point.