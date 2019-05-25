Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra On One-Year Dating Anniversary: ‘My Best Friend, My Confidant, My Muse’

It’s hard to believe that after all that they have been through together, it’s only officially been one year since Nick Jonas and his bride, Priyanka Chopra, started dating. As fans of the famous couple know, Nick and Priyanka’s relationship moved at lightning-speed from the very start. Since their relationship began, the two regularly take to social media to gush over one another in sweet posts. But it was Jonas’ most recent Instagram tribute to his wife may take the cake.

Along with a photo of himself dipping Priyanka during an intimate dance, Jonas let his his wife and his 24 million-plus followers know just how much she means to him.

“One year ago today I went to go see Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood bowl with a group of friends,” he wrote in the caption. “One of those friends was the woman that would become my best friend, my confidant, my muse, my beautiful wife. I am so grateful for our journey together so far.”

“You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to be your husband. I love you.”

Since the post went live on his account, Nick has earned plenty of attention from his legion of followers, especially his female fans. So far, the sweet post has garnered over 1.7 million likes in addition to 7,200 comments — a figure that is growing by the minute. While many fans took to the post to wish Jonas and Priyanka well in their life together, countless others couldn’t help but gush over how sweet Nick is.

“Where can we find a Nick Jonas? Please help,” one follower asked.

“I SWEAR I AM NOT CRYING.”

“This is love of the purest form. When you not only love but also admire and respect your partner,” one more chimed in with a series of emojis.

As previously mentioned, Nick is not the only one who sings his wife’s praises on a regular basis. Chopra also takes to her Instagram account from time to time to say sweet things about her hubby and as The Inquisitr recently shared, the black-haired beauty gushed over her hubby in a recent interview. In the tell-all, the actress dished that Nick has not only been an amazing husband, but he’s also served as a stylist for her.

When she’s getting dressed, Chopra says that she likes to ask Nick his opinion on her own clothing because “he’s extremely stylish” himself. She even shared that when she is stuck between two choices of shoes, she’ll call Nick and ask which pair he likes better. And Nick is also helpful because he buys clothes for wife when he sees something that he thinks will work with her style.

What a great couple.