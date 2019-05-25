Watch Milwaukee Bucks Vs. Toronto Raptors Live Stream: Game 6, Start Time, Bucks Must Win To Save Season

The Milwaukee Bucks won 60 regular season games, more than any other team in the NBA, but if they don't beat the Toronto Raptors on Saturday, their season is over.

The Milwaukee Bucks won 60 games in the regular season, more than any other team in the National Basketball Association. And they breezed through the first two rounds of the Eastern Conference playoffs and the first two games of their Conference Final series against the Toronto Raptors, losing only once — in their second-round opening game to the Boston Celtics — in those 11 games, per Basketball Reference. But now, they must win one more or their season is over and the Raptors move on to the NBA Finals for the first time in their 24-season history, in Game 6 which will live stream from north of the border.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors sixth game of their NBA Eastern Conference final series, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. The potentially decisive matchup gets underway at 8:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time at the 19,800-seater Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, on Saturday, May 25.

That start time is 5:30 p.m. Pacific Daylight Time, 7:30 p.m. Central. In the United Kingdom, tipoff time for the Bucks-Raptors semifinal series Game 3 will be 1:30 a.m., British Summer Time, on Sunday morning, May 26, while in Australia the game tips off on Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Australia Standard Time, 8:30 a.m. Western.

After their cakewalk through the opening rounds, Milwaukee picked the wrong time to hit their first three-game losing skid of the season, blowing a 2-0 series lead to fall behind 3-2 and put themselves into a backs-to-the-wall elimination game on Saturday. But despite shocking the Bucks in Milwaukee in Game 5 for the first away win by either team in the series, the Raptors say they are well aware that the series is far from over, according to USA Today.

“I stress this is a great team we’re playing, the same team we played in Games One and Two and double overtime in Game 3,” said Nick Nurse, the Raptors’ 51-year-old rookie head coach, as SportsNet chronicled, who now has the opportunity to take the Raptors to their first NBA Finals in his first season as an NBA boss.

“We’ve had to play really super hard and super well to get any victories. So we’re focusing our thoughts on the first part of that, playing super hard.”

Kawhi Leonard of the Toronto Raptors has topped 30 points in four of the five games against the Milwaukee Bucks. Jonathan Daniel / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game 6, use the streaming video feed provided by Watch TNT, or download the Watch TNT app to watch a live stream on mobile devices. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Bucks try to force Game 7 against the Raptors, streaming live to their TV sets.

For fans who want to stream the Milwaukee vs. Toronto crucial Game 6 for free without cable login credentials, a feed from TNT Overtime will also stream at the above link, or on most mobile devices. TNT Overtime allows fans to choose and switch between any one of four camera angles on the game, or to watch all four at the same time in a mosaic view.

Another way to watch the live stream for free and without a cable subscription but legally is for fans to sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV package such as DirecTV Now, Sling TV, or YouTube TV. Those services require credit card information and subscription fees — but each offers a seven-day free trial. That means during the weeklong period, fans can watch the Bucks-Raptors game for free.

To watch the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Toronto Raptors Game 6 live stream in the United Kingdom, Sky Sports Arena has the game, though the service requires a subscription fee. In Australia, ESPN Player will carry a live stream. For a complete list of broadcast and live streaming sources in dozens of other countries around the globe, see the listings at the NBA website.