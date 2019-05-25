Trump Allies Say President Is Winning Battle Against Nancy Pelosi

The ever-escalating feud between President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi culminated this week when Trump posted to Twitter a video of the top Democrat slurring her way through a press conference.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump addressed the issue as he departed the White House for Japan, where he is set to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“Look, you think Nancy’s the same as she was? She’s not. Maybe we can all say that,” the president told the press, suggesting that Pelosi has indeed changed.

The commander-in-chief also denied knowledge of doctored videos meant to suggest that Pelosi has fallen ill or started drinking, arguing that he had only posted an edited video of Pelosi in order to defend himself.

Apparently, the president was annoyed and provoked by the House speaker’s earlier comments; she suggested that his friends and family stage an “intervention” in order to help him.

Pelosi’s Democratic allies interpreted Trump’s behavior as weak and erratic, observing that it demonstrates that the House speaker is winning the political war against the president. Trump’s allies do not feel the same, according to a new report from The Washington Post.

“She has very challenging dynamics in her conference, and she’s trying to appease her conference,” Vice President Mike Pence’s Chief of Staff Marc Short said.

The president’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, was even more aggressive in his criticism of the House speaker. He defended Trump against Democratic attacks, suggesting that Pelosi is mentally unfit to hold office.

It’s ironic that one of the clearest explanations for why President Donald Trump should be impeached is coming from a member of his own party and not the Democratic leadership. https://t.co/PdffsLS8BA — The New Republic (@newrepublic) May 25, 2019

“The last couple of weeks, she’s been talking funny. I’ve noticed it, and a lot of other people have noticed,” Giuliani said, adding that Trump is, unlike Pelosi, “mentally and physically capable to do the job.”

According to former Trump campaign official and Republican operative, David Urban, Pelosi “overplayed her hand” with recent statements.

House Speaker Pelosi’s allies, however, insist that the Democrat is winning the political war.

“The more unhinged he looks, the better it is for us,” an aide anonymously told the Washington Post. Representative Anna G. Eshoo described Pelosi as a “master negotiator,” opining that Trump is “befuddled” by the top Democrat.

While Trump and Pelosi may be feuding, often exchanging vicious and personal insults, the House speaker remains one of the few House Democrats opposed to impeachment. According to Pelosi, Trump would actually like to be impeached, and he is “not worth it.”

As CNBC noted, Pelosi’s refusal to back an impeachment inquiry appears to be frustrating activists and some lawmakers, but party strategists like her approach.