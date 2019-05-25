Jordyn Woods’ Plunging White Mini Dress Couldn’t Get Any Tinier

Jordyn Woods may be focusing on her SECNDNTURE athleisurewear line, but the model’s Instagram feed isn’t exclusive to showcasing her merch. The 21-year-old’s latest update comes racy, daring, and definitely curve-flaunting.

Jordyn’s May 25 snaps see her perched on the edge of a bathtub. Much like the background’s paints and drapes, Jordyn is clad in whites. Her mini dress is ultra-tight, ultra-skimpy, and it isn’t leaving much to the imagination. The strappy number comes with ruched materials, a slinky feel, and a neckline that’s somewhat plunging. Likewise risqué is the dress’ length – it just about covers Woods’ upper thighs. With her fit physique and glowing skin though, Jordyn is absolutely acing the look.

Two pictures show the budding entrepreneur with different facial expressions. One is a direct gaze, while the other is a smile. A caption has thanked Jordyn’s hairstylist – given the poker-straight and glossy locks, it looks like The Frontal Sleyer’s custom wigs are well-suited to Woods.

Fans have been quick to comment.

“You so damn pretty! You shine brighter without Kylie honestly,” one wrote.

The words likely pertain to Woods’ former status as Kylie Jenner’s best friend. Following her February cheating scandal with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, Woods appeared severed from the Kardashian-Jenner family. With or without the Kardashians though, it looks like this beauty was born for the camera.

Elsewhere, a fan picked up on the London, U.K. geo-tag.

“London suits you very well,” they wrote.

This isn’t Woods’ first U.K. visit this year. Following her February scandal, Jordyn flew to London to promote her Eylure lash line. Her recent promotional work, however, appears to have been more geared towards SECNDNTURE – May 23 marked a new drop for the popular clothing line. Both Woods’ own Instagram and SECNDNTURE’s have seen Jordyn model her gym-toned body in gym-appropriate clothing.

Once little more than a sidekick to Kylie Jenner, Jordyn now comes as a standalone celebrity in her own right. Her Instagram following sits at 9.8 million. It includes some high-profile faces. Demi Lovato and Vanessa Hudgens follow her. Likewise, Midnight Sun actress Bella Thorne and models, Hailey Bieber and Sofia Richie. Interestingly, despite Jordyn’s scandal with Kylie’s older sister, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner still follows Jordyn.

Jordyn’s bathtub poses appear to have been well-received. The snaps had racked up over 250,000 likes within two hours of being posted. Over 2,200 comments were left. While many fans honed in on Woods’ beauty, eyes were likely also drawn to the dress. Admittedly, Jordyn’s latest look couldn’t get any tinier.