Olivia Culpo Puts On A Leggy Display In Leather Shorts On Instagram

After an incredible week on the French Riviera, Olivia Culpo is finally ready to say “goodbye” to Cannes.

The stunning supermodel jetted off to Southern France at the beginning of the week to attend the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival. During her prolonged stay France, Olivia was present at a slew of high-profile events surrounding the prestigious film festival – the most recent being the premiere of the French comedy-drama, Sybil, on Friday, as reported yesterday by The Inquisitr.

Despite her busy schedule, the acclaimed Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model found the time to keep her social media fans in the loop about her exciting trip to the French Riviera. All throughout the week, Olivia has been very active on Instagram, sharing numerous photos of her dazzling red-carpet looks, as covered by The Inquisitr.

The former Miss Universe even treated her massive following to some glorious sights of the French coastline, posing for a few sun-kissed snaps while in Saint-Tropez, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

After a full week of A-list events and glamorous photo shoots, her stay in Cannes has now come at an end, as she herself announced on Instagram earlier today. A couple of hours ago, the Model Squad star took to the popular social media platform to let her fans know she was headed to Monaco. As she said her fond farewell to the idyllic coastal town, Olivia shared one final photo from Cannes, for the enjoyment of her 4 million Instagram followers.

In the snapshot in question, Olivia sported a very different style compared to the opulent outfits she has paraded at various events over the past several days. Leaving behind her the elaborate cleavage-baring dresses and haute-couture gowns, the gorgeous model poured her envy-inducing figure into a pair of beige leather shorts – a high-waisted design with a flattering cut that beautifully complemented her hourglass frame.

The 27-year-old stunner put on a very leggy display in the leather shorts, flaunting her endless pins in the thigh-skimming garment. Olivia cut a chic figure in the stylish apparel, showcasing a great expanse of toned, glistening skin as she showed off her chiseled thighs and slender ankles.

The model topped off her look with a casual baby-blue shirt from Yoox, which she wore slightly unbuttoned to expose her long, delicate neck. She accessorized with a brown Louis Vuitton handbag and eye-catching white ankle boots.

Photographed as she left her hotel in Cannes – the luxurious Hotel Barrière Le Majestic, to be precise – Olivia rocked a pair of reflective sunglasses that helped tie together her casual-chic look. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model posed for a couple of shots as she headed out of the building, waving at the camera with a friendly smile on her face.

Loading...

The new photo got a lot of appreciation on Instagram, garnering more than 32,000 likes and 130 comments within an hour of having been posted.

“One of my fave [sic] looks,” exclaimed one of her fans, adding a heart emoji to their post for emphasis.

“Cute outfit!!!,” wrote a second person, ending their comment with a black heart emoji.

“OMGG [sic] BEAUTIFUL as always,” read a third message, trailed by a heart-eyes emoji and a heart emoji.

Olivia gave fans another glimpse at her outfit in her Instagram Stories. Shortly after leaving her hotel room, she snapped a quick selfie in the elevator mirror and immediately uploaded it to Instagram.