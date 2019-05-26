Rita Ora Busts Out Of Outrageously Low-Cut Skimpy Dress On Instagram

Rita Ora gave fans a generous view of her décolletage in one of her latest Instagram updates. Earlier today, the “Let You Love Me” songstress put her busty assets on display in a sultry photo – one that earned her some viral attention, garnering close to 220,000 likes in addition to more than 1,150 comments.

Fresh from her sizzling performance on London’s O2 Arena on Friday, the gorgeous singer took to the popular social media platform to show off one of the daring outfits that she stormed the stage in on the previous night. In the photo in question, one closely cropped to her bust, Rita wore a plunging white dress – a whimsical design adorned with countless glimmering beads and sequins, and embellished with colorful, blush-pink detailing.

The 28-year-old stunner showed some serious skin in the racy attire, putting her buxom curves front and center. As she looked into the camera with an intense gaze, Rita flaunted her perfect cleavage in the dangerously low-cut dress, sending pulses racing and hearts aflutter among her vast base of admirers.

The “Hot Right Now” hitmaker cut a seductive figure in the eye-catching dress. Risking a wardrobe malfunction, the blonde bombshell nearly spilled out of the sparkling number. The dangerously plunging neckline boasted winged details that further drew the attention toward her ample bust, showcasing her deep cleavage in a very alluring display.

Rita sent temperatures soaring in the revealing outfit. She topped off her look with exquisite sterling silver earrings, a drop-down pair in the shape of the North Star, and a brilliant ring on her finger. As she pointed out in the caption of her photo, the jewelry set was custom-made by Thomas Sabo and helped her shine onstage during her adrenaline-pumping concert in London.

The Kosovo-born beauty wore the exact same outfit as she took the stage on Friday in front of a massive crowd of fans. The singer ascended from the floor in the glittery dress, dazzling the audience with her look and her energy, the Daily Star is reporting.

According to The Daily Mail, the fabulous creation was a customized beaded frock by Byblos and featured a curve-clinging bodice and an asymmetric mini-skirt. The show-stopping dress boasted a semi-sheer overlay, beautifully ornamented with large iridescent sequins, which shimmering at her every move.

The eye-catching piece draped down to Rita’s ankles, doubling as a flowing train and, thereby, giving the dress a gown-like appearance. The British singer paired the iridescent outfit with matching thigh-high boots from Giuseppe Zanotti and topped off her stage look with sexy fishnet thighs.

Rita looked phenomenal in the sequined white frock. However, this is not the first time that she has modeled this particular look on stage in recent days. The “Only Want You” singer first slipped into the beaded dress on Tuesday, when she took her “Phoenix World Tour” to Cardiff.