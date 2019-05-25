NBA Rumors: New York Knicks Could Be Targeting Bradley Beal To Go Alongside Kevin Durant

The New York Knicks may have their sights set beyond Kevin Durant this summer, with rumors that the team could also go after rising superstar Bradley Beal.

As NBC Sports reported, Bradley Beal would have been eligible for a supermax contract if he had made the All-NBA team, but instead was snubbed out of what many thought was a very deserved honor. Though Beal will miss out on the supermax contract, it was still not clear how much he might factor into the team’s long-term plans as John Wall is already awarded a $193 million extension, or if he will sign beyond the 2020-21 season when his contract is up.

The NBC Sports report speculated about the teams that could go after Beal when he becomes a free agent (which originally was predicated on the idea that he would be eligible for a supermax deal, but could still play out if the team decides he costs too much alongside Wall), and noted that the Knicks could target him in the team’s attempt to make a rapid rebuild. The Knicks have long been identified as the likely destination for Kevin Durant, but there have been a number of side-rumors about which other auxiliary superstars could be targeted.

Much of the speculation has focused on Kyrie Irving or Kemba Walker, but Beal could now be a possibility as well, the report noted. He would add another perimeter threat beside Durant, and could be well within the reach of a Knicks team brimming with assets if they tried to swing a trade for Beal.

“The Knicks’ assets include the third pick in 2019, which is a projected tier above the fourth slot since it means landing no less than Duke guard RJ Barrett,” the report noted.

“New York also has impressive rookie center Mitchell Robinson, point guard Dennis Smith and an unprotected first-round pick from Dallas that projects to convey in 2021.”

That could be beneficial to the Wizards as well, who would be able to build a young core around John Wall and could be a contender when he returns from injury.

SNUB CITY: Bradley Beal was one of six players to average 25/5/5 this season. He was the only one of the six who DIDN'T make an All-NBA team. READ MORE: https://t.co/OlXbqDcv6d pic.twitter.com/fA3QNnCvHZ — NBCSports Washington (@NBCSWashington) May 23, 2019

For now, most of the offseason speculation for the New York Knicks remains on Kevin Durant. A report from CBS Sports noted that the Knicks are still seen as the most likely destination for Durant, even though the Los Angeles Clippers have emerged in recent weeks as a potential dark horse. It seems to be playing out much like last summer when the prevailing rumors connected LeBron James to the Los Angeles Lakers but there were a number of other reports speculating about other potential destinations, the Knicks included.