‘A.P. Bio’ Has Been Canceled By NBC

NBC has made the decision to cancel its comedy series, A.P. Bio, after two seasons on the air, according to a report from Deadline.

The quirky sitcom follows disgraced Ivy League professor Dr. Jack Griffin Ph.D., played by Glenn Howerton, who is forced to return to his hometown of Toledo, Ohio, to take a teaching job at a local high school after losing his dream job to his rival Miles Leonard, played by Tom Bennett. Jack is hired as an Advanced Placement Biology teacher at Whitlock High School but he makes it abundantly clear that he will not actually be teaching his students biology. He decides to use his time in front of the classroom to his own benefit and forces his students to carry out ridiculous plans in an effort to get revenge and ruin the lives of his enemies, including Miles.

In the show’s second season, Jack begins to warm up to his new life and even begins dating a coworker. He soon decides to use this time in Toledo as inspiration for what he believes will be a best-selling book.

The show also starred Paula Pell as Helen Henry Demarcus, Patton Oswalt as Principal Ralph Durbin, Lyric Lewis as Stef Duncan, Mary Sohn as Mary Wagner, and Jean Villepique as Michelle Jones. A.P. Bio was created by Mike O’Brien, who took to Twitter to share his thoughts on the cancellation in a series of tweets.

“I’m intensely sad to announce that A.P. Bio will be ending after this season,” he wrote. “This has been my favorite project of my life and that’s because of the amazing writers, cast and crew. As most canceled shows probably feel, I think we were just hitting our stride and everyone was still.”

Loading...

O’Brien went on to inform his followers that there are still four episodes of the show left to be aired, while previously aired episodes can be found on the Hulu steaming platform. O’Brien urged fans on followers to “tell a friend about the show and tell the people who worked on it that they did a good job!”

Overall, the series was “relatively well-received by critics, but was never a ratings breakout,” Deadline noted. “This season-to-date it averaged a 0.7 rating and 884K viewers in 18-49, and 2.4 million total viewers.”

Comedy lovers have lost several other hilarious sitcoms this year, including Wrecked, which aired on TBS, and CBS’ Fam and Happy Together, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.