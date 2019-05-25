James Charles Cancels His ‘Sisters Tour’ After Tati Westbrook Drama

YouTube makeup guru, James Charles, has canceled his “Sisters Tour” weeks after drama erupted between him and his former mentor and fellow YouTuber, Tati Westbrook. In a video entitled “Bye Sister,” Westbrook claimed that Charles had betrayed her when he promoted one of her business rivals on his Instagram page. She also alleged that Charles had been using his money and fame to sexually manipulate straight men into thinking they were gay.

Even though he explained his side of the story in a follow-up video called “No More Lies,” the 20-year-old makeup artist lost followers. As CNN reports, before Westbrook’s video, Charles had 16.5 million followers but that number dropped to 13.8 million in the immediate aftermath. Fortunately for him, the subscriber count has since grown to 15 million but his decision to cancel the tour certainly seems to have been triggered by the drama that preceded it.

“A lot has gone on in the past few weeks which has led many people, including myself, wondering what was going to happen to the tour,” Charles wrote in a recent Instagram story, as reported by Entertainment Tonight.

“And after the last week of meetings and phone calls, and trying to figure it all out… we have officially come to the very, very tough decision that I am canceling the ‘Sisters Tour.'”

However, Charles later clarified that the decision to cancel was a personal one and not as a result of venues pulling out or sponsors abandoning him.

“The ‘Sisters Tour’ is not being canceled because I was ‘canceled,” he added.

“Let’s make that clear. I made the decision for a lot of different personal reasons.”

According to Entertainment Tonight, he also told his fans that he had decided to continue his break from YouTube as he continues to “process” the fallout from his back and forth feud with Tati Westbrook.

In his follow-up video, Charles hit back at her allegations about his alleged “sexual deviance” by stating that the interactions that he’d had with the straight man Westbrook spoke about were consensual. He also used text messages and video to show that this man had told him that he was bisexual/questioning his sexuality.

Charles also discussed the double standard that openly gay men face when they are flirty with men on the Internet, pointing out that they are often demonized for statements that would be accepted as innocent from a straight person. He also said that Tati’s claims have prompted people to make up false stories about his sexual behavior.

“All these things are just so false and so fake and it’s truly disgusting,” he said.