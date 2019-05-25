Taylor Swift & Joe Alwyn Hold Hands While Strolling Through Paris

Despite dating for three years, the couple are committed to keeping their relationship out of the spotlight.

Lovebirds Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn were spotted taking advantage of the end of the comfortable sunny spring weather yesterday during a stroll in Paris.

Photos obtained and published by People Magazine reveal the couple holding hands while strolling through Beaubourg after enjoying a romantic breakfast together at Café de Flore.

The duo appeared to be keeping things casual and low-key as they both sported baseball caps and a pair of sunglasses. Joe donned a plain white t-shirt with baggy blue jeans and a pair of brown work-style boots. Swift rocked a long sleeve white shirt that was tie-dyed from the bosom down in dark blue, yellow, and maroon. The 29-year-old singing sensation paired the colorful shirt with form-flattering black skinny jeans and flat shoes.

In one of the photos, Swift had a water bottle in one hand while her other hand was entwined with Alwyn’s. The duo both had messenger bags hanging over their shoulders and across their torsos. Joe also had a jacket tossed over his shoulder.

Swift had her blonde locks pulled back into a ponytail as both she and Joe tucked most of their hair under their baseball caps.

As those who follow the adorable couple know, photographs of the duo enjoying any type of date is a bit of a rare occurrence as they are notorious about keeping the details of their relationship private.

Taylor Swift goes casual in tie-dye as she steps out in Paris with beau Joe Alwyn https://t.co/O0oUMRbTZu — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) May 25, 2019

It was just a few months ago that Swift penned an article for Elle explaining her decision to keep her relationship out of the public eye.

“For too long, the projected opinions of strangers affected how I viewed my relationships. Whether it was the general internet consensus of who would be right for me, or what they thought was ‘couples goals’ based on a picture I posted on Instagram. That stuff isn’t real. For an approval seeker like me, it was an important lesson for me to learn to have my OWN value system of what I actually want,” the singing sensation explained.

Also back in March, a source close to the couple told People Magazine that Swift will never be able to stay out of the spotlight completely, but her boyfriend has no interest in being in the spotlight with her.

“Joe has zero interest in being a celebrity. Their personalities are very compatible, and they’re respectful of each other’s careers,” the source explained.

Loading...

Taylor Swift and Boyfriend Joe Alwyn Hold Hands as They Stroll the Streets of Paris https://t.co/pJR13LQvGA — People (@people) May 25, 2019

The source also told People Magazine that the couple’s decision to keep their relationship out of the public eye is ultimately what has allowed the relationship to blossom the way it has.

People Magazine notes the duos ability to find an opening in their schedule to enjoy a romantic stroll together is impressive as Swift is especially busy with her career. The singing sensation had an appearance on The Graham Norton Show just yesterday. She also traveled to France for the purpose of performing on the U.K. version of The Voice.

The duo have been dating for approximately three years now.