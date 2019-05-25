Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Takes A Spill From Her Horse At Norfolk Trials

Avid horsewoman Zara Tindall took a fall off her horse Saturday at the Houghton Horse Trials in Norfolk. The daughter of Princess Anne took part in the three-day event, but was spotted with a pained expression on her face following her tumble.

Express says that Zara Tindall, the eldest granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, sought medical attention following a fall from her horse, but she appears to be okay. Tindall, who is the wife of former England Rugby union star Mike Tindall, is a show jumper, a dressage rider, and also competes in hunter-jumper contests. She was practically raised on horseback, and won a silver medal as part of the evening team at the London 2012 Olympic Games. Princess Anne also competed as an equestrian in the Olympics as the first British royal to ever participate in the games.

The three-day contest takes place at Houghton Hall, which is close to Anmer Hall, the Norfolk home of Prince William and Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge, along with Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attended the gathering last year, but considering that the property is owned by the family of Middleton’s former friend, Rose Hanbury, according to The Inquisitr, it’s assumed she will skip.

Prince Harry is the godfather of Zara Tindall’s youngest daughter, Lena, and the christening of the baby was one of the last family events that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex attended together before the birth of baby Archie Harrison, says The Inquisitr.

The christening was called a “low-key event” by attendees, and was held at St. Nicholas Church in Cherington, Gloucestershire, two hours northwest of London. Joining Prince Harry and Meghan Markle at the service were Queen Elizabeth, along with Princess Anne and her whole family. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge didn’t attend the christening, and for a royal family gathering, it was considered casual according to an observer.

“There were between seven and ten police cars discreetly parked in a farmyard on the edge of the village, and we saw a few bobbies dotted around the village. But considering the number of royals in attendance, it was a surprisingly low-key event.”

Baby Lena, wearing a traditional christening gown, was carried into the church by her father, Mike Tindall. The few photographs from the event included the last photos of Meghan Markle published near the end of her pregnancy before she started her official maternity leave, which will continue for six months.