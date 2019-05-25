Canadian Model Janice Joostema Goes Topless In New Sultry Snapshot

Canadian hottie Janice Joostema knows how to make her fans happy and excited with her risqué snaps. And for the purpose, she makes sure to choose the perfect time to tease her fans with a racy snap.

That’s exactly what she did on Saturday, May 25, as she took to her page and posted a new topless picture which immediately sent a wave of excitement through her fans.

In the snap, the stunner could be seen lying on a sun lounger, donning a dangerously-tiny thong that could barely cover her enviable thighs. The model decided to ditch her top but to censor her beasts, she used a white notebook. The model didn’t bare it all so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on full-on nudity. Nonetheless, she left enough to the imagination of her fans which made them totally wild.

Janice accessorized with a pair of black sunglasses while she also opted for a large, black straw hat to keep it trendy and beachy.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Ramatuelle — a breathtakingly beautiful commune in Southeastern France. In the caption, the model informed her fans that she will be staying in Ramatuelle all weekend — an announcement which was very well-received by her fans as they rightly guessed that Janice will be posting more bikini and skin-baring pictures.

Within 20 minutes of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 8,500 likes and close to 150 comments wherein fans expressed their admiration for the hot model in explicit terms.

“You’re the definition of perfection,” one of her fans wrote on the snap. “Too much sexiness in one pic,” said another. While others, per usual, showered her with the conventional complimentary words and phrases like “extremely beautiful,” “hot body,” and “simply stunning and sexy.”

Prior to posting the said pic, Janice posted a series of Instagram Stories wherein she could be seen donning a gorgeous Roma jumpsuit from the brand, Dollhouse Fashion. The see-through outfit made her look nothing short of stunning as she let her raven-colored tresses down and accessorized with large drop earrings in white.

Janice also filmed the luxurious cruise ship and per the geotag, she was enjoying a getaway in St. Tropez. She could also be seen shaking her booty on the desk of the ship while the photographer filmed the moment.

Although Janice is Canadian by nationality, her bio on her personal website says that she is of Fijian and Dutch descent. The model has lots of fans on her Instagram because she also moved to Asia temporarily where she modeled for a while before returning to Canada.