Bikini-Clad Kendall Jenner Spotted ‘Getting Super Cozy’ With Kourtney Kardashian’s Ex On Yacht

Kendall Jenner is making major headlines right now. The 23-year-old is newly single following her split from basketball player Ben Simmons. As Page Six reported earlier today, Kendall appears to have been letting her hair down – her late-night partying has been going on until 6 a.m.

Photos obtained by Splash News on May 25 are making more of a daytime headline. The media outlet has snapped the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star in her current Monaco location. Kendall’s ultra-tiny bikini top might be a talking point, but who she’s getting close to is right up there with it. The pictures show Kendall with Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Luka Sabbat.

Blurry as they may be, the paparazzi snaps clearly show the model on a yacht with the 21-year-old. While one image sees the two at the vessel’s edge, another suggests them to be making closer contact. In this photo, Kendall and Sabbat’s heads appear almost touching. The Evian model’s arms also seem particularly close to Kendall’s waist. Splash News hasn’t held back with its caption.

“But @lukasabbat and @kendalljenner seem to be getting super cozy on the Kardashian yacht #newromance #lendall?”

Sabbat and Kourtney Kardashian briefly dated last year. Much like the Poosh CEO’s August 2018 split from Younes Bendjima, her October 2018 split from Sabbat came highly-publicized.

Kendall Jenner rarely makes a headline without her wardrobe getting a mention. While recent public appearances have seen this Kardashian-Jenner don glittering or feather-adorned gowns, today’s snaps come more casual. Kendall is wearing a polka-dot bikini top in blacks and whites. Stylish white pants match the upper. Bandeau-like as the top is, its bikini status comes confirmed – Splash News‘ May 25 picture (seen below) shows the two-piece in skimpier form.

Page Six also reports Kendall to have spent last night partying with Sabbat.

“Kendall danced all night, and was singing along to Kanye’s, “I Love It.” She even changed outfits and danced with Luka Sabbat,” an anonymous source told the media outlet.

Loading...

Three days ago, The Inquisitr reported Kendall sunning herself with Sabbat. Clearly, these two are forging quite the friendship.

Kendall’s relationship with Simmons came somewhat low-key. Unlike Kim Kardashian and Kanye West (or Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott), the model’s public displays of affection with her boyfriend were scarce. Getting cozy with her man on social media didn’t seem to be Kendall’s jam. Possibly due to his work schedule or relatively low-profile status as a Hollywood celebrity, Simmons did not accompany Kendall on the 2019 Met Gala carpet.

While no hard evidence has emerged to suggest that Kendall is romantically involved with Sabbat, there’s no denying that these two are getting close.