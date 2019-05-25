‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Maggie Could Be An Impostor As Well

Days of Our Lives fans were shocked last week when they learned that Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) isn’t who she appeared to be. Instead, she was revealed to be Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) in disguise.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, it seems that some fans believe that Maggie Horton (Suzanne Rogers) may also be an impostor.

In the outlet’s “wild speculation” column, they ask fans if they believe Maggie may actually be someone else. As Days of our Lives viewers know, Maggie has been acting out of character lately. Fans have been chalking it up to the loss of her granddaughter, Holly Jonas, but could there be another reason?

In recent weeks, Maggie has been seen losing her temper with her husband, Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston), and she’s also been an emotional wreck. Things have gotten so bad that the recovering alcoholic has been reduced to drinking after she’d been sober for many years.

The outlet reports that there is the slightest possibility that Maggie may not be Maggie, but Vivian Alamain instead. Vivian would love to sink her hooks into Maggie’s husband, Victor, and becoming Maggie would be one way to do so.

It’s been confirmed that actress Robin Strasser will soon be seen on Days of Our Lives, and many fans think that she’ll be playing the role of Vivian, who was last seen in Salem a year ago.

At the time, Louise Sorel played the role. Vivian had gotten into a struggle over a gun with Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), and the gun discharged, killing Vivian. However, fans saw that she was brought back to life by Dr. Rolf’s serum, but they haven’t seen her since.

It seems safe to say that Vivian is alive somewhere and that she will eventually come back to Salem when she feels the time is right for her.

It seems unlikely that Vivian is currently hiding behind a Maggie mask since it looks like the storyline with Kristen and Nicole is going to be very prominent. Instead, it looks like fans may watch Maggie go through a downward spiral and hit rock bottom before pulling herself up again.

Fans can see how it all plays out when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.