‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Summer Spoilers: Hope Finds Out That Phoebe Is Beth

The Bold and the Beautiful summer spoilers reveal that Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) will finally find out that their daughter is alive. The parents suffered an unimaginable loss when they thought that their daughter had died during childbirth. However, they had unknowingly bonded with their daughter all along.

It seems as if the baby swap storyline is about to come to an end. According to Brad Bell, Hope and Liam will find out that their baby never really died. They will be thrilled to discover that Phoebe (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) is actually Beth.

Both parents have a strong bond with the baby. Liam has played the role of her father almost from the start thanks to Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) inclusive parenting style. He has cared for her and her older sister Kelly (Zoe Pennington), and even went to visit the sisters when they were in Paris.

Hope also had a connection to Phoebe/Beth right from the get-go. She once said that she felt an electrical current flow from her arms to her heart the first time that she held the infant. She will finally understand why she always felt so happy when she spent time with her.

Brad Bell recently teased some summer spoilers. The executive producer hinted that although Hope and Liam will eventually learn the truth about Beth, it may take a while before the story reaches its climax.

While previous summer storylines traditionally involved new Forrester Creations interns who inevitably fell in love, Bell is trying something new this year. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, indicates that the soap opera will dig into a riveting thriller storyline.

“The truth is revealed with a major cliffhanger – and not everyone will make it out alive.”

It appears as if the CBS soap opera will delve into a riveting plot full of twists and turns. The Bold and the Beautiful is well known for its love triangles, fashions shows, and even psycho femme fatales, but thriller storylines are few and far between.

While it remains to be seen who might not make it through the summer, there are quite a number of candidates who may bite the bullet. Rather than asking who won’t make it out alive, one should really be asking who has the most to lose if the truth comes out.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.