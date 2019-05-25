’90 Day Fiancé’: Jonathan Rivera Posts New Girlfriend After Split With Fernanda Flores

It looks like 90 Day Fiancé star Jonathan Rivera has found new love less than six months after his separation from wife Fernanda Flores, according to a report from Pop Culture.

Rivera and Flores were introduced to the world during the sixth season of the TLC romance reality series. Rivera met the Mexican bombshell while on vacation in Mexico and the pair immediately hit it off on the dance floor. After a whirlwind courtship, the couple got engaged and Rivera applied for the K-1 visa for his new fiancé. The couple married and started their new life together in the United States but unfortunately, their marriage didn’t last. It was later revealed that Flores had modeling aspirations that required her to move to another state and the pair ended up calling it quits.

Earlier this year, Rivera told reporters he was open to the possibility of finding new love when the time is right, as previously reported by The Inquisitr. And it looks like the time is right now for the realtor and his new beau.

Over the last few days, Rivera has been sharing glimpses of his new girlfriend on his Instagram story, including an intimate photo of himself and his girlfriend in bed together with their legs intertwined. The reality TV star has been careful not to reveal the face of his new beau and fans have been speculating that the woman could actually be his estranged wife.

“I feel like its Fernanda because in another post he put SHES BACK WHERE SHE BELONGS OR something to that effect,” one fan wrote on Rivera’s latest post of him and his mystery lady on vacation in Grand Cayman.

Rivera’s fans and followers also took the opportunity to send well-wishes to the new couple.

When questioned about his reason for hiding the woman’s face, Rivera posted a message to his Instagram story with an explanation.

“Out of respect for her, we’ve chosen not to show her face. Clearly, I’m happy. Wishing you all the best!”

Flores has refused to directly address the breakup and has asked fans not to ask her about Rivera because she simply didn’t want to “talk about anything” involving her ex.

“He’s talking a lot, he can say whatever he wants. I’m not going to talk about it until I’m ready, and today, right now, is not the moment,” she told fans. She later posted a more direct note on Twitter, saying she “married a narcissist.” She quickly deleted the tweet.

It’s unclear whether Rivera will reveal the identity of his new girlfriend but fans are hopeful the mystery woman will make an appearance on the reality show.