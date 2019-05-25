‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Summer Preview: Michael Embraces His Dark Side

Brand new The Young and the Restless spoilers for this summer preview that there could be trouble on the horizon for one hot Genoa City couple as Michael embraces his dark side. Lauren absolutely will not appreciate her husband going down this path.

For years, now, Michael (Christian LeBlanc) has been the stalwart Genoa City lawyer. He’s a rock that many citizens rely on when they find themselves in legal trouble. However, that hasn’t always been the case. In his younger days before Lauren (Tracey Bregman), Michael was a cad. He sexually harassed many women at work and found himself in some hot water. Later, Michael tried to get revenge on Christine (Lauralee Bell) for all the trouble over the harassment claims. Through it all, he managed to come out of everything and prove himself a worthy member of Genoa City society.

Head writer Ron Carlivati gave some summertime teasers for Y&R to Soap Opera Digest recently. He revealed, “Lauren and Michael’s relationship will be tested when he finds himself in a precarious position and starts exploring his long-buried ‘dark side.'”

Michael’s foray into the darker side of life could have something to do with his brother Kevin Fisher’s (Greg Rikaart) return. The Inquisitr reported that Kevin comes back to town and he will work on completing some unfinished business. In doing so, Kevin will also return to some of his bad boy ways even though the specific details of the storyline are still pretty well under wraps. Most likely, Kevin will be involved in something with Adam (Mark Grossman) and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson). It looks like Kevin may end up dragging his brother, Michael, into the fray with him.

While Lauren is undoubtedly not going to love seeing her husband fall into old habits, it looks like she may be busy with her new friendship with Jack (Peter Bergman).

“Jack and Lauren will strike up a friendship as she helps him get his love life back on track after the chaos with Kerry.”

For weeks now, Lauren has tried to push Jack back into the dating game. She even went so far as to set him up but it seems like a flirtation may be building between Lauren and Jack. This might not be what Lauren planned when she initially focused her cupid’s arrow on her old friend. If Michael’s upcoming issues hurt her, there’s a possibility that Lauren could find herself turning to Jack, which may signal problems on the horizon for one of Genoa City’s strongest couples.