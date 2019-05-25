Kendall Jenner Reportedly Doesn’t Feel Pressured To Settle Down Like Her Sisters

Kendall Jenner reportedly isn’t worried about settling down and having children like the rest of her famous family members.

According to Life & Style Magazine, Kendall Jenner doesn’t feel any pressure to be like her sisters, Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Kylie, all of whom are living lives as moms and businesswoman.

Instead, Kendall lives a more free spirited life. Jenner travels the world walking all of the hottest runways, and is a true supermodel. She is often seen strutting her stuff at a fashion show or flaunting her figure in a bikini while on vacation. She’s reportedly not worried about having kids or getting married. Instead, she’s enjoying her life as it is at the moment.

“She’s still young and has her whole life ahead of her and has plenty of time to settle down and get married. Although her sisters all have kids, she doesn’t feel the pressure to follow in their footsteps. Out of all the Kardashian women, I’d say Kendall’s the most independent,” an insider told the outlet of Jenner, who is the aunt to her siblings’ ten children.

Meanwhile, although Kendall was dating NBA star, Ben Simmons, for nearly a year, the couple recently called it quits.

“Ben was swept off his feet by Kendall and everything was great to begin with, but as time went by distance got in the way of their relationship. Kendall’s traveling the world with her modeling career and wants to have fun,” the source added.

As for Kendall Jenner’s looks, it seems that she doesn’t want to look too much like her famous family either. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jenner recently revealed that she often thinks about chopping off all of her hair and going for a brand new, short mane.

However, Kendall claims that she’ll never be able to work up the courage to cut all of her hair off, because she would look too much like her mother, Kris Jenner, if she did.

The model says she’s worn short wigs in the past, and that she looks like a mini Kris whenever she sports the style. “That’s the problem,” Kendall says of cutting her hair into a shorter style.

Meanwhile, Jenner says that some of her friends are trying to convince her to take the leap and chop her hair off, even though it doesn’t seem likely that she will.

Fans can see more of Kendall Jenner by following her on Instagram.