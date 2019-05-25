Olivia Culpo Sizzles In Tiny Crop Top & See-Through Skirt On Instagram

Olivia Culpo has been killing it on Instagram all week long.

As recently covered by The Inquisitr, the celebrated Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model has been having the time of her life in France, taking the French Riviera by storm with her bubbly presence and glamorous photo shoots.

Olivia made a splash at the 72nd Cannes International Film Festival, rocking the red carpet in several cleavage-flaunting dresses at the many A-list events she attended all throughout the week. The Model Squad star documented the experience on social media and showed off her dazzling red-carpet looks in the process. She shared behind-the-scenes shots of her lavish outfits in her Instagram Stories and even posted a few videos for her fans to enjoy.

In between her many trips to Cannes for the numerous star-studded events surrounding the acclaimed film festival, the gorgeous model and actress treated herself to a few brief moments of respite, heading off to Saint-Tropez to soak up the sun and have some fun with a couple of friends. Case in point, Olivia indulged in a scenic boat ride on Wednesday, spending the day on a yacht in the company of fellow model Camila Coelho and lifestyle guru Marianna Hewitt.

For her glorious day out at sea, the Rhode Island beauty slipped into a fabulous black chiffon two-piece by Giambattista Valli. The sexy ensemble – one made up of a bardot crop top and semi-sheer maxi skirt, adorned with elaborate ruffles – did a spectacular job at showcasing Olivia’s enviable physique. The 27-year-old stunner showed off her frilly outfit in a couple of photos posted to Instagram on Wednesday and Thursday, per a previous report from The Inquisitr.

The pics were an immediate hit with her 4 million Instagram followers, earning Olivia some viral attention – and for good reason. The eye-catching two-piece boasted a fun, whimsical design – and swathed her flawless figure in a sea of ruffles, making for a sexy, feminine look that seemed perfectly tailored to her hourglass curves.

The Sports Illustrated swimsuit model loved the outfit so much that she decided it merited a third Instagram post. As such, Olivia showcased the head-turning two-piece in a set of three additional photos, which she shared on Friday.

The former Miss Universe really let loose during her impromptu photo shoot. Photographed as she walked barefoot on the yacht deck, Olivia strutted her stuff, putting all of her assets on display. The model flaunted her incredible figure in the semi-sheer two-piece, baring her midriff to expose her washboard abs and teasing her underwear through the gauzy chiffon skirt.

Olivia looked phenomenal in the gorgeous Giambattista Valli ensemble, which had a sensual Moulin-Rouge feel to it, as noticed by The Daily Mail.

Loading...

“The bardot top is flirty and fun with the ruffles and puff sleeves, but the maxi skirt is what we’re loving the most! The black tiered ruffle skirt is full and bouncy and the long length makes it perfect for day-to-night dressing.”

The triple Instagram update showed Olivia striking an array of sultry poses as she stared directly into the camera with an intense gaze. Being in a playful mood, the model channeled her inner seductress in the new photos, sending some serious flamenco vibes as she pulled up the hem of her skirt and shook the layered ruffles as if abandoned in a passionate dance.

Although her fans had seen her model the outfit before, the fresh pics stirred a lot of reaction on Instagram, garnering more than 92,000 likes in addition to 470 comments.

“Holy s**t girl,” wrote one of her fans, adding a fire emoji to their post for emphasis.

“Fabulous as always! Loving all the ruffles,” penned another Instagram user, ending their comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Stunning. Your abs though…,” read a third message, one that also included a pair of fire emoji.