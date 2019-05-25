UFC Ring Girls Arianny Celeste & Brittney Palmer Leave Little To The Imagination In Sports Bras, Yoga Pants

Between the bone-crunching rounds of battle conducted by the finest warriors modern mixed martial arts has to offer, UFC rings girls such as Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer are frequently tasked with keeping spirits — and audience attention — at all-time highs. This proves to be little challenge for the dynamic duo, as their magnetic personalities and unparalleled beauty give them an edge over the competition, able to captivate and entertain all at once. With Arianny boasting a broad Instagram following of 3.2 million individual users — and Brittney not that far behind — the two frequently engage in cross-promotion that suits both of their personal brands to perfection.

In Arianny’s latest share, she and Brittney can be seen posing nearly back-to-back, both clad in very revealing sports bras and yoga pants. However, their respective outfits are actually quite different.

Arianny appears in a matching lilac-hued athletic set, one comprised of a skintight sports bra and an equally clingy pair of yoga pants. She nearly spills free of her sports bra, her ample assets straining at the slight fabric, as her flat stomach is put on full display. Her toned thighs and muscular calves are also showcased by her choice of clothing, and she sports a coy, confident smile as she stared down the photographer.

Brittney, on the other hand, is gazing off into the distance — a broad grin plastered across her pretty face. She’s wearing a black-and-pink sports bra and a pair of white-and-purple yoga pants bearing something of a tie-dye pattern.

Both women touch a hand to their tresses, playing with their long locks as an image of Sylvester Stallone — seemingly inspired by the theatrical poster of 1987’s Over the Top — looks on.

In the promotional caption attached to the image, Arianny gives a shoutout to her partners at Sweet Sweat, a brand aimed at fitness enthusiasts and sporty types. Despite the promotional nature of her caption, her fans and followers flocked to the share, lavishing over 2,500 likes and dozens of comments upon it in short order.

“Two beauties,” one fan quipped, capping off the comment with a heart-eyed emoji.

“@ariannyceleste @brittneypalmer very gorgeous woman [sic],” a second supporter remarked, adding a quartet of flame emoji to their message for emphasis.

The two women are frequently seen together, and at times seem almost inseparable. As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Arianny Celeste and Brittney Palmer seem to have no issues getting close to one another, and quite obviously share a deep and long-lasting bond.

Fans of both women frequently take to social media to wish them the best, and can’t wait to see where the UFC ring girls might pop up next.