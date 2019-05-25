Miley Cyrus Strikes A Sexy Pose In Black Bra On Instagram

Miley Cyrus took to her Instagram story on Saturday to share yet another racy photo of herself.

In the sexy snapshot, the former Hannah Montana star is seen wearing a skimpy outfit, which flaunts her flat tummy and toned abs.

Miley rocks a pair of black, skin-tight leggings in the selfie, which hug her famous figure. She also rocks a black Calvin Klein sports bra, which puts her ample cleavage on full display.

Cyrus wears her long, blonde hair down and styled in loose waves, which fall around her shoulders and down her back as she strikes a sexy pose for the photo. She’s also rocking her brand new bangs, which many of her fans have been complimenting in the comment section of her Instagram posts.

She also wears a full face of makeup for the photo, which includes darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow.

The singer accessorizes by sporting multiple bracelets on her wrist and layered chains around her neck, one of which includes a large marijuana leaf pendant.

For the photo, Miley poses with her hand on her hip in front of a mirror in her bathroom. The tub, as well as multiple towels and a shower stall, can be seen behind her.

Miley Cyrus may be showing off her flat tummy now, but all that may change if her husband, Liam Hemsworth, has anything to say about it.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Liam recently revealed that he can’t wait to start a family with Miley, but that the couple isn’t ready just yet.

“One day. Once we don’t have so many dogs. You couldn’t bring a baby into our house right now. But one day, we’ll know when it’s right. But right now? Not for the time being,” Hemsworth told GQ Australia.

Liam also opened up about his wedding to Miley, revealing that the couple decided to tie the knot shortly after they lost their Malibu home to the devastating wildfires last year.

“Then just going through something this emotional with someone, it brings you closer and we felt like we’d lost a big part of our lives, so we wanted to make a new part of our lives. It was something really good coming out of a horrible situation. It was going to happen eventually, but I think this just sped it up a little bit,” the actor stated.

Fans can see more of Miley Cyrus and her husband, Liam Hemsworth, by following the couple on Instagram.