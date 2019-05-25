Blac Chyna Shows Off Toned Legs In Colorful Feathered Gown On Instagram

Blac Chyna recently made a daring fashion statement on Instagram when she posted a photo of herself rocking a dramatic, colorful feathered gown. With a shorter hem in the front and a long train, the dress shows off the former stripper’s toned legs much to the delight of the fans who liked the photo.

“Seen you on Wendy and fell in love with your personality!” one fan wrote. “Will probably follow you for life, Thanks for being YOU!”

Many of her fans also suggested that this would have been a great look for the recently held Met Gala. The event’s theme this year was “Camp: Notes On Fashion” and many of the celebrities in attendance wore over-the-top garments so Chyna’s dress would have fit right in.

But it looks like the dress has a deeper meaning for Chyna. Based on the caption, it seems that she sees herself as a Phoenix rising from the ashes.

“All the adversity I’ve had in my life, all my troubles and obstacles, have strengthened me….” she wrote.

Chyna has been through a lot. Her high-profile relationship with Rob Kardashian went down in flames after multiple public breakups that played out on social media.

But Chyna recently opened up to Wendy Williams about her previous relationship with “Taste” rapper, Tyga, with whom she shares a son named King. Tyga eventually moved on to dating reality Kardashian clan member and makeup mogul, Kylie Jenner. Chyna had been a friend of the Kardashian sisters until Tyga and Kylie got together.

Chyna said, “the family kind of like, ‘all right, well bye, girl’ and threw me underneath the bus.” She later said that she discovered that Kylie and Tyga were dating after she was “thrown out” of the home that she had shared with the rapper.

Now it looks like Chyna’s career is going through something of a renaissance. Variety reports that she is working on a new reality TV series on the Zeus network. The show is called The Real Blac Chyna, and is set to premiere this summer. Chyna, whose real name is Angela Renée White, is listed as an executive producer.

Loading...

According to Variety, the series will give viewers the inside scoop on what’s really going on in Chyna’s life and will delve into the status of her past relationships and current lawsuits. The audience will also see the other side of Chyna’s life beyond the drama as she mothers her children King Cairo and Dream.